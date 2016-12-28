Experts Contest, Week XVI

Week XVI of the “Experts Contest” is complete and we had a three-way tie at the top: I tied with Andy Behrens (Yahoo) and Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) with 17 points..

Here’s how it works:

Standard, ESPN scoring format. Rankings pulled on Thursday.

Some of the participants aren’t aware that they are participants. I grabbed the online rankings from experts on ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo.

I take the top-5 at each position from the rankings from the participants and my own rankings.

For every QB/RB/WR/TE that is in the top-5 for the week, participants receive two points. If a player is placed exactly in the correct spot, the participant receives two additional points.

For instance, if I have Todd Gurley #1 overall among RBs and he finishes in the top-5, I get two points. If he finishes #1 overall among RBs, I get an additional two points.

For K/DEF, the points are cut in half. One point for picking a guy correctly in the top-5, additional one point for placing the player in exact spot.

Eric Karabell (ESPN) maintained his overall lead. I am second and Matthew Berry (ESPN) is fourth.

WEEK XVI RANKINGS (Week XVI only)

Tito, 97.1 The Fan 17 Andy Behrens, Yahoo 17 Jamey Eisenberg, CBS 17 Dalton Del Don 16 Scott Pianowski, Yahoo 16 Mike Clay, ESPN 16 Tristan Cockroft, ESPN 15 Eric Karabell, ESPN 12 Matthew Berry, ESPN 12 Dave Richard, CBS 12 Field Yates, ESPN 12 Brandon Funston, Yahoo 8 Heath Cummings, CBS 8 Brad Evans, Yahoo 4

OVERALL RANKINGS