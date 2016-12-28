To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Experts Contest, Week XVI
Week XVI of the “Experts Contest” is complete and we had a three-way tie at the top: I tied with Andy Behrens (Yahoo) and Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) with 17 points..
Here’s how it works:
Standard, ESPN scoring format. Rankings pulled on Thursday.
Some of the participants aren’t aware that they are participants. I grabbed the online rankings from experts on ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo.
I take the top-5 at each position from the rankings from the participants and my own rankings.
For every QB/RB/WR/TE that is in the top-5 for the week, participants receive two points. If a player is placed exactly in the correct spot, the participant receives two additional points.
For instance, if I have Todd Gurley #1 overall among RBs and he finishes in the top-5, I get two points. If he finishes #1 overall among RBs, I get an additional two points.
For K/DEF, the points are cut in half. One point for picking a guy correctly in the top-5, additional one point for placing the player in exact spot.
Eric Karabell (ESPN) maintained his overall lead. I am second and Matthew Berry (ESPN) is fourth.
WEEK XVI RANKINGS (Week XVI only)
|Tito, 97.1 The Fan
|17
|Andy Behrens, Yahoo
|17
|Jamey Eisenberg, CBS
|17
|Dalton Del Don
|16
|Scott Pianowski, Yahoo
|16
|Mike Clay, ESPN
|16
|Tristan Cockroft, ESPN
|15
|Eric Karabell, ESPN
|12
|Matthew Berry, ESPN
|12
|Dave Richard, CBS
|12
|Field Yates, ESPN
|12
|Brandon Funston, Yahoo
|8
|Heath Cummings, CBS
|8
|Brad Evans, Yahoo
|4
OVERALL RANKINGS
|Karabell
|16.9
|Tito
|16.6
|Berry
|16.1
|Cummings
|15.7
|Richard
|15.7
|Behrens
|15.7
|Pianowski
|15.6
|Eisenberg
|15.5
|Cockroft
|15.1
|Del Don
|15.0
|Funston
|14.8
|Evans
|14.6
|Clay
|14.6
|Yates
|14.5