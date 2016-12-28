Experts Contest, Week XVI

December 28, 2016 |
By jeffthitoff
| Fan Fantasy Football Show |
NFLInstallsRefSafetyNetForPlayoffs..jpg

Week XVI of the “Experts Contest” is complete and we had a three-way tie at the top: I tied with Andy Behrens (Yahoo) and Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) with 17 points..

Here’s how it works:

Standard, ESPN scoring format. Rankings pulled on Thursday.

Some of the participants aren’t aware that they are participants. I grabbed the online rankings from experts on ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo.

I take the top-5 at each position from the rankings from the participants and my own rankings.

For every QB/RB/WR/TE that is in the top-5 for the week, participants receive two points. If a player is placed exactly in the correct spot, the participant receives two additional points.

For instance, if I have Todd Gurley #1 overall among RBs and he finishes in the top-5, I get two points. If he finishes #1 overall among RBs, I get an additional two points.

For K/DEF, the points are cut in half. One point for picking a guy correctly in the top-5, additional one point for placing the player in exact spot.

Eric Karabell (ESPN) maintained his overall lead. I am second and Matthew Berry (ESPN) is fourth.

WEEK XVI RANKINGS (Week XVI only)

Tito, 97.1 The Fan 17
Andy Behrens, Yahoo 17
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS 17
Dalton Del Don 16
Scott Pianowski, Yahoo 16
Mike Clay, ESPN 16
Tristan Cockroft, ESPN 15
Eric Karabell, ESPN 12
Matthew Berry, ESPN 12
Dave Richard, CBS 12
Field Yates, ESPN 12
Brandon Funston, Yahoo 8
Heath Cummings, CBS 8
Brad Evans, Yahoo 4

OVERALL RANKINGS

Karabell 16.9
Tito 16.6
Berry 16.1
Cummings 15.7
Richard 15.7
Behrens 15.7
Pianowski 15.6
Eisenberg 15.5
Cockroft 15.1
Del Don 15.0
Funston 14.8
Evans 14.6
Clay 14.6
Yates 14.5