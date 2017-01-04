World of Bone Podcast | Ep. 46

January 4, 2017 |
By dondelco
WorldofBonePodcastGPK

It’s the latest World of Bone Podcast, fueled by Grand Prix Karting! On the last Podcast of the year, Bone reviews Star Wars Rogue One, and it is littered full of spoilers! 

