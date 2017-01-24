2016-17 touch totals raise warning flag for Bell

The numbers don’t lie. And because of that, the numbers scare me.

If you ask me who the top running backs are going into next season, I will say David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, Zeke Elliott. And my research tells me I shouldn’t be all that high on those three.

They have the top-three touch totals this year:

Le’Veon Bell 403 Ezekiel Elliott 377 David Johnson 373 Lamar Miller 353 DeMarco Murray 346 LeGarrette Blount 331 Todd Gurley 321 Jay Ajayi 307 Frank Gore 301 Melvin Gordon 295

I am very low on DeMarco Murray and LeGarrette Blount due to their age and workload. Murray is going to be 29 years old when the season starts and had a 346-touch season. My research shows that 357 touches at age 30 is a dangerous number. I know he fell short of those numbers – and he’s not 30 – but he had a significant drop off in 2015 after an overwhelming workload in 2014.

LeGarrette Blount is already 30 and still has one game to play, so he will absolutely fall into the danger zone for me. Blount will almost certainly fall off in 2017. I am steering clear of him.

The top RBs in terms of touches in 2015:

Adrian Peterson 357 missed almost the entire 2016 season Devonta Freeman 338 still played well in ‘16 Doug Martin 321 missed significant time, underperformed in ‘16 Latavius Murray 307 missed two games, still very productive in ‘16 Frank Gore 294 performed better in 2016 Chris Ivory 288 140 fewer touches in ‘16 Darren McFadden 279 only 27 touches in ’16 regular season Matt Forte 262 fewer rushing yards and receptions in ‘16 Jonathan Stewart 258 missed three games, 200 fewer yards in ‘16 Todd Gurley 250 struggled mightily in ’16, o-line woes

DeMarco Murray had 449 touches in 2014 and Le’Veon Bell had 373. Murray was awful the following season and Bell got hurt and played just six games.

Let’s look at the 2012 leaders:

Arian Foster 460 Missed half of ‘13 Ray Rice ` 420 Half as many yards in ‘13 Adrian Peterson 411 Almost 1,000 fewer yards in ‘13 Marshawn Lynch 378 Still productive in ‘13 Doug Martin 368 About 1,400 fewer yards in ‘13 Alfred Morris 362 350 fewer yards, six fewer touchdowns in ‘13

Bell, Zeke and David Johnson all had high touch totals in 2016. Bell’s 400+ season scares me the most because he has an injury history. I am somewhat concerned by David Johnson’s and not as concerned about Zeke’s. If Dallas had played two more games (NFC Championship and Super Bowl), Zeke would have approached Ray Rice’s 2012 numbers.

Initial rankings will come out shortly…