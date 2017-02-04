Is Tom Brady the GOAT?

Determining who is the best “this” or the best “that” of all time is impossible. There is no set criteria or universal formula that gives the perfect answer.

That being said, who is the best NFL quarterback of all time?

Tom Brady is playing in his seventh Super Bowl in 15 healthy seasons (he was injured in the opening game one season, so we aren’t counting that one). Seven Super Bowls. 15 seasons.

He is certainly the most accomplished QB, the most decorated. A win against Atlanta would make him 5-2 in the Super Bowl. No denying he has been there more than anybody. That does count.

However, whenever we argue about the best coaches of all time – in any sport – the point is brought up that “well, he had the best quarterback” or “he had the best players,” so he isn’t that great of a coach.

We discredit some of the most successful coach resumes if they had superior talent.

But can’t it go the other way sometimes?

Shouldn’t we also recognize that an above-average QB can appear great because of the coaching and front office?

Brady was a very mediocre quarterback in college, which is why he lasted until the sixth round of the draft.

He has improved immensely throughout his career, there is no denying that. But what if he traded spots with some of his peers?

Put Brady on the Colts and Peyton Manning on the Patriots all those years. Does Peyton win as often or even more? Peyton’s squads often fell short defensively and his coaches were at times outcoached by Belichick.

Swap Brady with Aaron Rodgers. Give Rodgers the greatest coach of all time and how many titles does he win and how often does Brady win in Green Bay?

Favre on those Patriots teams?

Belichick and the Pats front office often get the right player and incorporate him into the system. Many – MANY – times, a player overachieves with Belichick and is very average or below when playing for other teams.

Look at someone like Stevan Ridley. Had a 1,200 yard season in 2012. He just turned 28 years old and is a free agent. Benjarvus Green-Ellis scored 11 touchdowns in 2011 and never came close to those numbers again after moving on to the Bengals.

That’s a testament to Belichick and the Pats front office.