Will these disappointments bounce back?

Will the biggest busts of 2016 rebound in 2017? First, let’s determine the guys that struggled the most at their respective positions. If a player was injured for a chunk of the season, I didn’t label him as a bust.

QUARTERBACK: Cam Newton, Carolina

I had him as the number one QB overall heading into 2016, but he never got going. He took too many hits, complained about taking too many hits and struggled because he was hit so much.

But that was only part of the problem.

He never connected consistently with the very talented Kelvin Benjamin. There were times when they clicked and looked terrific, but I expected a lot more out of both of them.

Newton needs a charge in the running game. Jonathan Stewart, the aged Jonathan Stewart, missed time and didn’t look like the Stewart from the Super Bowl season.

Some mock drafts have the Panthers grabbing Leonard Fournette with their first pick and that would be the perfect injection.

Newton will likely right the ship. Many quarterbacks (see Montana, Joe) have suffered drop offs after their first Super Bowl appearance.

Will he bounce back? Yes.

RUNNING BACK: Todd Gurley

Gurley entered the NFL in 2015 with plenty of question marks. He was injury prone in college and missed the first quarter of his rookie season while recovering from a knee issue.

When he arrived, however, he took off. He was more dominant than anybody expected.

So dominant, in fact, he jumped to the top of most 2016 RB draft boards.

And then he fell flat in 2016. But it wasn’t his fault.

The Rams offensive line was, well…offensive.

It seemed Gurley was always hit in the backfield. He doesn’t need a huge hole to run through, but he needs a small crease. And he never got that. He ended up the 21st ranked scoring back in ESPN standard leagues.

How much better will the Rams be in 2017? They will still have an inexperienced QB and they don’t have a full arsenal of draft picks.

They need to address the offensive line and they also need a WR threat. If they do that, Gurley will shine again.

Will Gurley bounce back? 50-50 chance.

WIDE RECEIVER: DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. His dropoff in 2016 has nothing to do with him.

The blame lies squarely on the front office.

They were swindled by Brock Osweiler. They gave him a 4-year, 72-million dollar contract, meaning he had to be the starter. And he failed.

I was never a believer in Osweiler and he destroyed Hopkins’ production.

This one is any easy one. If the Texans don’t get a better QB, Hopkins won’t bounce back.

Will Hopkins bounce back? Likely not.