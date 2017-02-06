Contest Rules – Shari’s Berries 2017

97.1 The Fan/Radiohio, Inc. – Shari’s Berries Giveaway Official Contest Rules

ELIGIBILITY: Employees and families of RadiOhio, Inc., their agencies and employees and families of any Radio, Television or Cable company or its subsidiaries are ineligible to participate in or win the contest. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to disqualify any contestant who is financed, aided, encouraged or prompted by an employee or family member of any Radio, Television or Cable company or its subsidiaries within seventy-five (75) miles of Columbus, Ohio. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to disqualify any contestant if it is deemed the contest rules were not followed. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to enforce the following: No contest winners or their family members shall be allowed to win consecutively within a thirty-day period. Any person (or family member) who has won any contest on RadiOhio, Inc. is again eligible to win a contest only after thirty (30) days have passed since their previous win. This includes all contests pertaining to the station. A person or family member will be allowed to register for a consecutive contest as long as the winning dates are thirty (30) days apart. Each person is limited to one registration per contest. RadiOhio, Inc. contests are void when and where prohibited by law. Winner of the contest must be 18 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license.

PRIZES: All prizes awarded through RadiOhio, Inc. are non-transferable nor may a prize be substituted at the request of a contest winner, nor may a prize be substituted for cash. The prize indicated by station personnel to be won in a contest is the only prize awarded and given only to the person who is designated as the winner. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event specified prize offered is unavailable. All prizes awarded by RadiOhio, Inc. must be claimed within thirty (30) days of the date the prize is won. No substitutions will be made for violation of this thirty-day rule. If a winner does not claim his/her prize within the thirty-day period, the prize is forfeited and eligibility restrictions mentioned in these rules still apply to that winner for future contests. RadiOhio will have no liability or responsibility for or related to the prizes and there are no warranties, representations or guarantees, express or implied, applicable to the Contest or the prizes.All prizes designated for pick-up at RadiOhio, Inc. studios must be picked up during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm). By entering this Contest or by claiming a prize, all participants agree, to the greatest extent allowed by law, to release the Sponsors from any and all liability arising from any injury, death, loss or damage of any kind resulting from or in connection with any entry and/or participation in this Contest, or the award, acceptance, possession, use and/or misuse of any prize. The winners will be required to execute an affidavit (release form) which releases RadiOhio from liability for any loss or damage or claim of property related to the winners’ participation in the contest and/or usage of the prize. Winners will be required to provide his/her signature, full legal name, address, city of residence, state of residence, zip code, telephone number and social security number on the release form.

RELEASE: RadiOhio, Inc. and/or any participating sponsor in a contest on station may require a release form to be completed by the winner and any other person or persons involved in accepting a prize. Upon accepting any contest prize from RadiOhio, Inc. or participating sponsor in a contest on RadiOhio, Inc., winner releases RadiOhio, Inc. and any and all sponsors of any liability or further claims. RadiOhio, Inc. may use voice recordings to prevent contest fraud. RadiOhio, Inc. cannot be held liable or responsible for any telephone failures, malfunctions or irregularities during a contest nor can RadiOhio, Inc. be held liable or responsible for any discrepancies by the U.S. Postal Service or any delivery service or courier involved in delivering prizes, entries or contest information to or from RadiOhio, nor is RadiOhio, Inc. to be held liable for any lost or stolen entries, prizes or contest information. The decision of the judges is final. All winners are responsible for reporting and paying taxes on prizes received. All entrants agree to grant RadiOhio, Inc. unlimited use of their name, voice, picture, quotation or facsimile, without consideration, in conjunction with their participation in any given contest.

IDENTIFICATION: In order for a winner to claim a prize RadiOhio, Inc. requires picture identification. RadiOhio, Inc. may require any or all of the following: driver’s license, state ID, social security card, passport and/or birth certificate. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented. RadiOhio, Inc. requires a contestant to truthfully respond with all pertinent information it deems necessary for station records including but not restricted to legal name, address, telephone number, birth-date and social security number. RadiOhio, Inc. may disqualify a contestant immediately upon learning the contestant has responded with false information.

CHANGE: RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to extend the contest if it so desires. RadiOhio, Inc. reserves the right to make necessary changes to the contest rules and procedures. In the event of any dispute pertaining to this contest, the decision of RadiOhio, Inc. management is final.

ONLINE: 97.1 The Fan-WBNS FM, provides live internet streaming of it’s broadcasts at 971thefan.com. When participating in contests, please be advised that the audio stream on the internet may run up to 30 seconds behind the broadcast signal heard via the radio, thus causing a delay. This delay may cause on-line listeners wishing to participate in telephone specific (7th caller wins) type of contests to be at a disadvantage versus listeners who hear the contest on-air. RadiOhio is not responsible for any internet service interruption, or server failures related to contest entry or content streaming.

OTHER: Specific contests may have additional stipulations not listed here. Refer to documents pertaining to those contests for specific rules. Decision of the judges is final. Odds of winning are dependent of number of entries. No purchase necessary. Contestants may enter one of two ways: By visiting 971thefan.com to register online. The second entry point is by sending a 4”x6” post card to: Shari’s Berries Contest, C/O 97.1 The Fan Promotions Department, 605 S. Front Street, 3rd Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Post-card must include full name, address and contact phone number. RadiOhio will not be responsible for lost, stolen, damaged, incomplete, misdirected, late, delayed or garbled entries, or as a result of any human error, equipment or programming associated with, or utilized, in this contest or the processing of any entries, or for any telecommunications, network, electronic, technical or computer failures of any kind. All blank, corrupted, or otherwise incomplete entries are automatically null and void. 97.1 The Fan will give away 5 (five) Shari’s Berries gift cards each valued at $50 (fifty dollars). You must be 18 or older to enter. Contest starts on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 12pm and ends on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 11:59pm. 97.1 The Fan staff will draw and contact the winners via phone and/or email promptly. The winner must present a photo ID and social security card to the front desk in order to receive their prize (tax purposes). The winners grant RadiOhio and its affiliates, full and unlimited permission to use the winners’ personality, including the winners’ name, likenesses, and voices for promotion and publicity purposes, including all advertising, promotions, news coverage, and features without further compensation. As a condition of winning, winners agrees to make themselves available to RadiOhio and their affiliates and parent companies for interviews, photographs, and promotional pieces.

VALUE: The value of each gift card is $50 (fifty dollars).