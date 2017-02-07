The Sweet vs. The Bittersweet 16

No NHL team goes 82-0 in the regular season, so it’s fair to say that any team that plays for an extended period of time without losing a game is doing something unsustainable.

However, if the Blue Jackets were playing over their heads when they looked practically invincible from late November to early January, it is probably also fair to say they have under-performed in going 7-8-1 since.

Here we take a look at the differences between the Jackets now vs. the Blue Jackets during their 16-game win streak.

WHAT’S BETTER…

Columbus has seen improvement on the penalty kill, partly as a result of the team taking fewer penalties. During the streak, they went .796 on the kill. In the games since, that percentage has jumped up slightly to .846.

Also, Ryan Murray has bettered his performance. He had two assists when the Blue Jackets were winning. He’s helped staunch the bleeding in the 16 games that followed with a goal and five assists.

WHAT’S WORSE…

The drop in production of the Blue Jackets power play, top line, and goaltending has been noticeable.

Columbus’s opponents are taking fewer penalties and giving up fewer goals, thus a power play unit that once converted at a rate of .283 has dipped to .125. Players like Sam Gagner and Cam Atkinson have correspondingly seen their totals fall. In fact, Gagner’s last goal was scored on December 23.

All three of the Blue Jackets top line skaters–Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno, and Alexander Wennberg–get quite a bit of time on the man advantage as well, so it’s probably no surprise to learn that they have combined to produce 22 fewer points than they did during the win streak.

Maybe no area has been hit as hard as goaltending, though. The team’s save percentage has gone from .943 to .888. Not all of that can be blamed on the fact that Columbus has turned increasingly to their backups. Yes, Anton Forsberg gave up four goals in his start January 10 against Carolina, and Joonas Korpisalo has given up 15 goals in his four starts, however, Sergei Bobrovsky has regressed slightly as well. His save percentage since January 5 is .904.

WHAT’S THE SAME…

The Blue Jackets aren’t giving the puck away at a noticeably greater clip. The team’s second line of Brandon Dubinsky, Boone Jenner and Atkinson has been fairly consistent, if not better, at even strength. Columbus is, perhaps surprisingly and almost certainly tied to taking fewer penalties, not giving up significantly more shots on goal.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE SWEET SIXTEEN…

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE BITTERSWEET SIXTEEN…

Click images to enlarge.