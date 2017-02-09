Carson Palmer will play next year, but not for your team

Carson Palmer announced he is returning for another season with the Arizona Cardinals. As a fantasy football owner, should you care?

No.

I was down on him heading into this season, a season in which he turned 37 years old.

He played in one fewer game than he did in 2015, but here was his drop off:

Yards: from 4,671 in 2015 to 4,233

Touchdown passes: from 35 in 2015 to 26

Interceptions: from 11 in 2015 to 14

Despite playing in one fewer game, his completions increased by 22 and his attempts by 60. So that’s not good – 60 more pass attempts in one fewer game while completing just 22 of those (37 percent).

The age and injury history are also areas of concern. He’s taken a lot of hits over the course of his career and in 2014 he missed ten games.

He ranked 19th among quarterbacks in scoring in 2016, ahead of Joe Flacco and right behind Cam Newton. He threw for as many interceptions as Carson Wentz, even though Wentz had 10 more pass attempts.

He is AT BEST – a bye week replacement for 2017. The decline has begun and can’t be stopped.

At the end of this season, he expressed that he may want to retire. That’s not odd, because many players younger than him make similar statements when the long season ends.