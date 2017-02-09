Put T.O. in the HOF, ASAP

Terrell Owens belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, he is not a Hall of Famer. Not yet, anyway.

The best receivers I have seen in my lifetime are (in no particular order): Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens.

Three of those guys are in the HOF, one will get in next year (Moss) and the other is Owens.

Why isn’t he in? Sounds like those “unwritten rules” we always hear about.

Owens was a dominating player. He wasn’t always compensated fairly and he certainly made mistakes in the way he handled certain situations.

Bur he also got a bad rap sometimes. Again, I know he didn’t always make the right decisions off the field. Those are the unwritten reasons why he isn’t yet in the Hall.

However, he is 8th all-time in receptions and 2nd all -time in receiving yards. He scored 156 touchdowns and played one of the gutsiest postseason games of all time in the Super Bowl against New England.

Did you know that in his final season, his one season in Cincinnati, he caught 72 passes for 973 yards and scored nine touchdowns. And he was 37 years old.

The reception number (73) was more than the following players had this season: Mike Wallace, Tyrell Williams and Anquan Boldin.

His receiving yards (973) was more than the following players this season: DeAndre Hopkins, Marvin Jones and Kelvin Benjamin.

Nine receiving touchdowns? More than Dez Bryant, Doug Baldwin and Julio Jones.

And that was in his final season. He never played again.

Of all the wide receivers I’ve ever watched, three have been unguardable: Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Calvin Johnson.

Moss and Johnson did it with elite size and speed. Owens did it with an elite heart.