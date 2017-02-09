The 2016 rookie running backs that will jump in 2017

If you remember 2015, Todd Gurley – yes, THAT Todd Gurley – was a stud in his rookie season. Melvin Gordon, also a highly-touted rookie in 2015, was not a stud in his rookie season. Yes, THAT Melvin Gordon.

Now, a year later, Gordon is a stud and Gurley was a bust. Well, for 2016 at least

The rookie running backs of 2016 were basically Ezekiel Elliott and then a bunch of other guys. As a matter of fact, I penned the following before the season started:

After number one, there likely isn’t a number two, three or even four. The distance between the likely top fantasy producer in 2016 among the incoming rookies is very wide.

As long as Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t land in NFL purgatory (you know what team I am talking about), he will have a fantastic rookie year on his way to a potentially tremendous career.

The best possible landing spot for Zeke is Dallas. Philadelphia would be a nice landing spot and Miami wouldn’t be bad, either. That’s right, I said Philadelphia – I think there is still a chance they take Zeke at #2. Isn’t it possible that they wanted to jump Dallas to get the best RB (by far) in the draft?

He’s projected to go anywhere from fourth (Dallas) to 34th (also Dallas). I don’t think he slides past 10th.

I already anointed him a fantasy star for the upcoming season. But who is next?

None of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft can be expected to outperform Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota from 2015. In reality, all the QBs in this year’s draft should sit most – if not all of – this season.

Among the running backs, Derrick Henry has an elite mix of size and speed. My concern with him is his workload. He had 406 total touches in 2015, including 395 carries. That number is staggering. I have done a lot of research on how that affects backs at the professional level, but not going from college to pro. Nonetheless, getting 400+ carries in a season is a lot for any back.

Henry could get snatched up in the latter part of the first round, but second round is more likely for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Kenneth Dixon of Louisiana Tech scored 26 touchdowns last year and is a viable receiving threat out of the backfield. He went over 1,000 yards in three of his four college seasons (he had 917 as a sophomore) and possesses big-play potential. Kiper loves him, I like him.

Utah’s Devontae Booker, ran for 1,261 yards. In just 10 games before going down with a torn meniscus. The injury is certainly a red flag, so I am not expecting him to be a guy you can rely heavily this season.

The back that I really like is Jordan Howard out of Indiana. Love his size (6-1, 230) and rushed for 2,800 total yards over the last two seasons. If he lands on the right team (Seattle?) he could be a sneaky grab.

Among the running backs this year, however, it’s Zeke…and then a bunch of other guys.

So how will the ’16 backs do in ’17?

Zeke will be great again. News flash, I know.

The next best guy was Jordan Howard (from Indiana, former head coach Kevin Wilson) and he will be dam good again in 2017.

Derrick Henry will likely continue to share carries with DeMarco Murray, so don’t expect a huge jump from him.

DeAndre Washington will still share carries with Latavius Murray, in all likelihood.

Devontae Booker looked good in flashes, but CJ Anderson is still better and has more experience.

That leads me to the two guys I like the most to make jumps. I don’t like them more than Zeke or Howard, just saying I like them to make jumps.

Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore

He started to get a lot of work late in the season and proved to be a better receiver out of the backfield than I anticipated. The revolving door of running backs that Baltimore used provided absolutely zero consistency. Terrance West, Justin Forsett and Buck Allen all got work and a chance to shine – but Dixon had the best YPC and caught just four fewer passes than West (who played a lot more).

Dixon will change that next year, provided the Ravens give him the chance. They should.

The other guy I like?

Fat Rob Kelley, Washington

Kelly didn’t really get much of a chance until the end of October – but when he did he looked damn good.

In his first three games, he had 67 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the season with 704 yards and scored a total of seven touchdowns. He led the team in rushing, outgaining the other backs that Washington liked more before the season (Matt Jones, Chris Thompson).

He’s got great size for a workhorse running back at 6’0” and 228 pounds.

He’s going to be a stud in 2017.