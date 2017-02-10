Best landing spots for Leonard Fournette

Let’s clear this up first – Leonard Fournette, regardless of where he ends up, will not duplicate what Zeke did in 2016. That’s not to say he won’t be a very good running back, but the stars aligned perfectly with Dallas having one of – if not THE – best offensive line in the league.

Fournette will have a significant impact on whatever team drafts him. He’s a dynamic back with big-play potential every time he touches the ball.

Here are some potential landing spots:

4. Jacksonville: The Jaguars have been focusing on defense almost exclusively with high draft picks lately, so this would be a switch for them. They didn’t get what they wanted out of Chris Ivory last year and T.J. Yeldon hasn’t lived up to expectations. Fournette would provide a significant upgrade for the Jags’ running game, but #4 may be a little high for him.

6. New York Jets: Clearly, Matt Forte was good last year when he was healthy – but he is on the downside of his career. I don’t think the Jets will grab him here, because if they go offense they are more likely to take a quarterback.

8. Carolina: This seems to be the consensus landing spot for him, as the Panthers know Jonathan Stewart is about done. Fournette would shine here, because the passing game (circa 2015) will force teams to pay attention to Cam Newton and Fournette.

12. Cleveland: I would be surprised if the Browns grabbed him here, but if he slips this far it might be a great value. The offensive line would have to improve for him to shine.

15. Indianapolis: I have to believe this would be the lowest he would fall (assuming, of course, he has a decent combine). The Colts know they can’t count on Frank Gore forever, so Fournette or Dalvin Cook make the most sense at this spot. If they grab either of them, they will be set for a while with the Luck-RB combo.