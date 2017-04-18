First Woman to Run in the Boston Marathon Races Again, 50 Years Later

Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to officially enter the Boston Marathon. While entering with initials so the organizers wouldn’t suspect she was female, they quickly spotted her during the race and tried to rip her bib numbers off. She finished anyway, and returned to the course eight more times, including this year, finishing in 2017 with a time of 4:44:31.

