Top Stories
Buckeyes FB
Buckeyes Football
With Ohio State shutout, Clemson earns another shot at 'Bama
With Ohio State shutout, Clemson earns another shot at 'Bama
With Ohio State shutout, Clemson earns another shot at 'Bama
Tiger tale: Clemson routs Ohio State to set up 'Bama rematch
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another and No. 3 Clemson crushed No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the
Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoffs without winning the Big Ten championship, and on Saturday night did very little to show it deserved to be there. The Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss to
Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0
The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
Fiesta Bowl: Swinney looks to put a rare L on Meyer's record
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Urban Meyer was giving the abridged version of the core values he has instilled in Ohio State football, the pillars upon which he has built the Buckeyes. There is 4 to 6, A to
Will walk-on kickers make the difference in the Fiesta Bowl?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Two years ago, Tyler Durbin was kicking around a soccer ball at James Madison University. Greg Huegel was a freshman watching Clemson football games from the stands. Now one of them could face a
No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State in familiar setting at FBS semifinal
GLENDALE, Ariz. — When Clemson and Ohio State meet in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, they will ring in the new and the old. The three-year-old FBS national championship playoff format is neither the
Orange Bowl meltdown led Ohio State to overhaul defense
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Ohio State’s defense had been laid to waste by Clemson in the 2014 Orange Bowl, the last in a series of lousy performances by the Buckeyes that caused a promising season to end with
Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets
Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets pushed their party into the new year, stretching their winning streak to 15 straight games. This victory was one of the most impressive yet. Cam Atkinson scored twice to
Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12
Jackets, Wild put epic streaks on line in clash
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau joked that he wanted to skip Friday’s practice after Minnesota won its 12th game in a row on Thursday against the New York Islanders. The Wild had a
Blue Jackets win 14th straight, on to historic game vs. Wild
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the hottest teams ever in the NHL. Now, they’ll make history in their next game just by showing up. Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also
Blue Jackets get 14th straight victory by beating Jets 5-3
Blue Jackets put 13-game win streak on line against Jets
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets have an opportunity to stop the streak — or simply be the latest victims of the seemingly unstoppable Columbus Blue Jackets. Winnipeg (17-17-3) welcomes the NHL’s hottest team to town Thursday
Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Even thoroughly outplaying the Blue Jackets isn’t good enough to get a victory in Columbus right now. Not with the way Sergei Bobrovsky and the NHL’s most surprising Stanley Cup contender are clicking. Bobrovsky
Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston
Blue Jackets push winning streak to 13 with win over Boston
Surprising Blue Jackets pile up the wins, lead the NHL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) When the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens two days before Christmas for the team’s 12th consecutive win, the sell-out crowd at Nationwide Arena stayed put and cheered long past the final horn.
NFL
NFL
Vikings place S Sendejo on IR
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have added wide receiver Isaac Fruechte (FRIHK-tee) to the active roster for his NFL debut in the season finale, after placing safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. The move was
Bears LB McPhee to miss finale vs. Vikes
CHICAGO (AP) Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears’ season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury. McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with
Lions put RB Riddick on injured reserve
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have put running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Detroit made the move Saturday, a day before hosting the Green Bay Packers with the NFC North
Ex-Navy QB Reynolds gets Ravens WR shot
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens have placed linebacker Zachary Orr on injured reserve and elevated former Navy star Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad. Orr, the team’s leading tackler, will miss the finale Sunday at
McCoy, Watkins: Ryan needed to be strict
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy and star receiver Sammy Watkins believe the next Bills’ coach should hold players more accountable than Rex Ryan did the past two seasons in Buffalo. “Discipline has
Chiefs' Houston out, playoffs in doubt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs ruled Justin Houston out for Sunday’s game in San Diego with swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, throwing into question the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher’s availability for the playoffs.
Jets give Dennis Byrd Award to late Byrd
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have honored the late Dennis Byrd by voting to posthumously select the former defensive lineman as the winner of the team’s award named after him. The Dennis Byrd Most
Bears LB Floyd doubtful vs. Vikings
CHICAGO (AP) Linebacker Leonard Floyd will likely miss the Chicago Bears’ season finale at Minnesota on Sunday because of a concussion. Floyd was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week. He was injured in Saturday’s
Jets rule RB Forte out Sunday vs. Bills
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) Matt Forte’s first season with the New York Jets is officially over. The veteran running back has been ruled out for the finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with a knee injury.
Bills CB Gilmore to miss season finale
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Gilmore was hurt during overtime of Buffalo’s 34-31 loss to the
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens full-go for finale; Bengals to sit key players
Even though the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals enter their regular-season finale without any playoff implications, they are approaching the game Sunday in different ways. The Ravens (8-7) plan to play their regular starters and salvage a
Smith, Ravens seek a rare upbeat ending in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) What feels like the end of the road for Steve Smith isn’t at all what he or the Baltimore Ravens expected. They were mere seconds away from taking control of the AFC North when the
Ravens try for 1st win at Cincinnati since 2011
BALTIMORE (8-7) VS. CINCINNATI (5-9-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE – Bengals by 5 +
Ravens full-go for finale; Bengals to sit key players
Bengals WR A.J. Green won't play in final game vs Ravens
CINCINNATI (AP) Receiver A.J. Green won’t play in the Bengals’ final game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving him shy of an NFL record. Green severely strained his right hamstring on the first pass thrown his
No Eifert, Boling for Bengals finale, Green's status unclear
CINCINNATI (AP) Tight end Tyler Eifert and left guard Clint Boling will miss the Bengals’ final game with injuries. Receiver A.J. Green probably won’t play, either, although he hasn’t been ruled out officially. And several others, including
Bengals place tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve
CINCINNATI (AP) The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Tyler Eifert on injured reserve with a back injury. Eifert missed the first six games of the season because of an ankle injury from last season’s Pro Bowl.
Clowney, Texans headed to postseason after win over Bengals
HOUSTON (AP) Jadeveon Clowney can’t wait for his first career playoff appearance after missing Houston’s postseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs last season with a foot injury. “It’s going to be great,” he said. “I was
Green flies home rather than watch Bengals vs. Texans
HOUSTON (AP) Cincinnati’s A.J. Green wanted to play on Saturday night against the Houston Texans. When the team decided otherwise, the star receiver decided to fly home for Christmas Eve rather than watch the game from the
Texans clinch AFC South with 12-10 win over Bengals
HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Texans have had more than their share of bad luck this season with J.J. Watt playing just three games before season-ending back surgery and high-priced offseason pickup Brock Osweiler playing so poorly that
Browns
Browns
Steelers to rest stars, Browns search for momentum in finale
PITTSBURGH (AP) All things being equal, Le’Veon Bell would rather not take a weekend off. The way the Pittsburgh Steelers running back figures it, he’s already spent enough time in sweatpants instead of his familiar No. 26
Steelers to sit stars in finale against Browns
CLEVELAND (1-14) at PITTSBURGH (10-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE – Steelers by 5+
Browns ride high into finale with Steelers
Joe Thomas wept. Every player got a game ball. The Cleveland Browns were winners again, even if only for one week. Yes, the Browns avoided the ignominy of becoming the third team to go winless in a
Browns scrap plans to move training camp to Columbus
BEREA, Ohio (AP) The Browns have punted plans to move their training camp to Columbus. After considering a move to Ohio’s state capital in 2018, the team announced Wednesday that it will continue to hold summer camp
Browns donating $10,000 to food bank after parade cancelled
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season is also a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Some fans upset over the team’s poor performance this year were planning a “Perfect Season Parade” if
Browns waive guard Jonathan Cooper, former 1st-round pick
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns waived offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick by Arizona. The team made the move on Tuesday in advance of guard Alvin Bailey returning from a two-game NFL suspension. Bailey was
Not Hue, Whew Jackson: Browns coach, players relieved by win
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t drive to work on Monday as much as he floated to his office. The weight has been lifted in Cleveland by one, hard-to-get, almost-hard-to-imagine win. The Browns erased that ugly
Jackson, Browns emotional after getting season's first win
CLEVELAND (AP) For the first time, Hue Jackson stood in front of the Browns as a winner. Through the injuries, the losses, the negativity and the late-night jokes, his team had stuck together. And as the Browns
Christmas gift: Browns get first win, beat Chargers 20-17
CLEVELAND (AP) Joe Thomas watched the kick tumble through the air and sail right of the upright, giving the Browns their first win in more than a year. He felt a little lost. “I was looking around
Christmas gift: Browns get first win, beat Chargers 20-17
Cavs
Cavs
James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) LeBron James and Kevin Love picked up much of the slack with Kyrie Irving sidelined by a hamstring injury. They got some help, too. James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first
James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets
James, Cavs close out strong 2016 vs. Hornets
LeBron James had plenty to celebrate in 2016, beginning with delivering Cleveland’s first championship in 52 years. As he turned 32 on Friday and reflected on one of the more memorable years in his life, James has
Irving's 32 lead Cavs _ and subpar LeBron _ past Celtics
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James accepted “Happy Birthday” wishes as he walked out of Cleveland’s locker room He was in no mood to party after his final game as a 31-year-old. “I was horrible,” he said.
Irving's 32 lead Cavs to 124-118 win over Celtics
CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a leg injury and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over
Liggins-Thomas matchup a key to Celtics-Cavaliers
By the time the Cleveland Cavaliers take the floor Thursday night, it will have been a full week since the last time DeAndre Liggins scored a point. Yet LeBron James heaped high praise on him in advance
Kevin Durant calls for NBA to toss Last Two Minute Report
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league’s officials, believes it will only lead to more errors. No stewing by the Golden
The king of 2016: LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of Year
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James was jolted forward when the massive crowd swelled from the sidewalks and into Cleveland’s streets, surrounding the convertible that he and his family were riding in. This wasn’t supposed to happen. James looked
Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) LeBron James took the night off, and that was exactly the break the Detroit Pistons needed. Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Pistons snap a five-game losing streak by beating the
Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests
Buckeyes BB
Buckeyes Basketball
Ohio State escapes with 79-77 win over UNC Asheville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A couple weeks ago, Ohio State might have lost to UNC Asheville, but on Thursday night the Buckeyes closed the game out because of a level of play that coach Thad Matta said he
Ohio State escapes with 79-77 win over UNC Asheville
TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 6
|By Tim Hall| TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 6 College basketball is winding down with non-conference play and closing in on that time when it gains some more eyeballs. That’s thanks in part to those
Ohio State blows out cold-shooting Youngstown State 77-40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State needed a win like this, with last weekend’s loss to UCLA in the rear-view mirror and the Big Ten schedule looming. Keita Bates-Diop, Jae’Sean Tate and Kam Williams each scored 15 points
No. 2 UCLA pulls away, beats Ohio State 86-73 to go 12-0
LAS VEGAS (AP) When star freshman Lonzo Ball arrived at UCLA, Aaron Holiday lost his starting point guard job. Holiday showed Saturday he can provide the surging Bruins with a needed boost off the bench. Holiday and
No. 2 UCLA pulls away, beats Ohio State 86-73 to go 12-0
Ohio St.-UCLA Preview
Ohio State coach Thad Matta hopes the Buckeyes’ tough defense can keep up with UCLA’s high-scoring offense Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Las Vegas. If Matta’s transition defense can rise to the challenge, the Buckeyes
Thompson double-double powers Ohio St past UConn, 64-60
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trevor Thompson’s matching double-double – 17 points and 17 rebounds – pushed Ohio State past Connecticut, 64-60 on Saturday night. Jalen Adams made a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left and converted a 3-point play
Thompson double-double powers Ohio St past UConn, 64-60
FAU takes advantage of late Ohio St. turnovers in OT win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Adonis Filer notched a season-high 23 points and Florida Atlantic handed Ohio State its first home loss of the season, 79-77 in overtime on Tuesday night. A mishandled pass by Marc Loving gave FAU