Ohio State All-American Samuel declares for NFL draft
Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel is giving up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Samuel posted a goodbye message on Twitter on Monday. Samuel’s high school coach, Danny Landberg of Erasmus Hall in
Ohio State receiver Noah Brown will declare for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown says he will skip his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. A starter last season for the first time, Brown was second on the
Ex-NFL player gets clean, now seeks college coach position
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that
Clemson DE Wilkins has apologized for groping Buckeye player
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins has apologized for groping receiver Curtis Samuel during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Wilkins said Wednesday he had talked with Samuel after the game and that everything was
Ohio State's standout LB McMillan will enter NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Standout middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State’s defense to declare for the NFL draft. He follows All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley, who announced this week
Ohio State hires 49ers assistant as new QB coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State has hired San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach. Day was hired Monday to replace co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who is expected to join former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Tom
Ohio State All-America S Hooker leaving early for NFL draft
Ohio State All-America safety Malik Hooker is entering the NFL draft after one sensational season as a starter with the Buckeyes. Hooker redshirted in his first year at Ohio State and played sparingly in 2015. This season
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
College Football Playoff viewership on ESPN bounces back bit
Viewership for the College Football Playoff has bounced back a bit, with both New Year’s Eve semifinals drawing a bigger television than the games last season. There were still far fewer people watching the semis than when
Blue Jackets waive backup goalie after poor performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets have waived backup goalie Curtis McElhinney after a disastrous weekend performance. To replace McElhinney, Columbus recalled 24-year-old Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. If the 33-year-old McElhinney
Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he could tell his team, playing for the third time in four days, was running out of gas down the stretch, especially when Philadelphia scored with 17 seconds
Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. The Flyers’ Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left
Jackets look to get back on track versus Flyers
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers meet for the first time this season on Sunday after each played Saturdayt. Columbus (27-7-4) looks to return to its winning ways after losing its last two games
Rangers rally for 5-4 win over Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) For the first 40 minutes Saturday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets looked like the team that piled up 16 straight wins during one impressive streak. Then the third period started, and the Blue Jackets
Rangers rally for 5-4 win over stumbling Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left, and the New York Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The shot through Curtis McElhinney’s
Blue Jackets hope to bounce back vs. Rangers
The New York Rangers return to Nationwide Arena Saturday with the goal of avenging the 4-2 loss they suffered at the hands of the Blue Jackets Nov 18. Meanwhile, Columbus is on a mission of its own
With winning streak over, Blue Jackets' work just beginning
WASHINGTON (AP) John Tortorella has been waiting for this. The Columbus Blue Jackets coach enjoyed riding a 16-game winning streak, but when it ended with a 5-0 clunker against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, Tortorella was
Capped off: Blue Jackets’ streak snapped at 16 in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) John Tortorella broke from his usual routine after the Columbus Blue Jackets’ streak-breaking clunker on Thursday night. He felt he had to. Tortorella walked into the visiting locker room and told his players he was
Pats assistants shift focus to Texans
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Patriots assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia say they were humbled to speak with NFL teams about head coaching vacancies over the weekend, but have turned their full attention to preparing for Saturday’s playoff
Redskins OC McVay interviews with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the team’s vacant head coaching job. CEO Jed York met with McVay on Monday as part of his cross-country interview tour
Steelers asst. Porter arrested at bar
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins. The incident happened just hours after the Steelers defeated the Dolphins 30-12 on
Giants hurt by missed opportunities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Missed opportunities kept Eli Manning and the New York Giants from another postseason victory at Lambeau Field. Squandered scoring chances early; a botched kickoff return in the second half; and a number of
Rodgers has 4 TDs as Packers rout Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb
Mistakes lead to end of Dolphins' season
PITTSBURGH (AP) Matt Moore slowly sat up and took a moment to gather himself after a hit by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree to the chin of the Dolphins quarterback sent Moore flying onto the frigid Heinz Field
Packers' Nelson won't return vs. Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has been knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants with a rib injury. Nelson took a shot to the left side his
Bell, Brown key Steelers’ rout of Miami
PITTSBURGH (AP) Injuries forced Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell to wait three seasons for the chance to run onto the field together in the playoffs. The wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Big Three” to do
Packers WR Cobb to play against Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Packers receiver Randall Cobb is active for the wild-card game against the New York Giants, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a full complement of targets in the Packers’ potent passing attack. Cobb missed the
Big Ben, Brown give Steelers 14-0 lead
The Latest on the NFL’s wild-card Sunday. (All times Eastern) 1:23 pm Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown couldn’t have asked for a better start to their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.
Bengals' Pacman Jones is released from jail, says he's sorry
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has told reporters while leaving jail that he’s sorry about the situation that put him behind bars but doesn’t believe he should have been charged with assault. Jones was
Bengals open unusually long offseason with an arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) Coach Marvin Lewis opened the offseason with one of his starting cornerbacks getting arrested, tossing another variable into his plans for getting the Cincinnati Bengals back to the playoffs. The Bengals (6-9-1) missed out on
The Latest: Lawyer: Pacman Jones 'vehemently denies' charges
CINCINNATI (AP) The Latest on Bengals’ cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest in Cincinnati (all times local): 10:55 a.m. An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam “Pacman” Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he “vehemently
Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then
Bengals receiver A.J. Green won't play in Pro Bowl
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good, but he won’t play in the Pro Bowl. Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn’t play the rest of the
Ravens' Steve Smith hangs 'em up after 27-10 loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Steve Smith wanted to go out with another huge game. Instead, he settled for a mundane one and a chance to start thinking about his family and ice cream – Rocky Road, of course. Smith
Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton
Ravens full-go for finale; Bengals to sit key players
Even though the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals enter their regular-season finale without any playoff implications, they are approaching the game Sunday in different ways. The Ravens (8-7) plan to play their regular starters and salvage a
Smith, Ravens seek a rare upbeat ending in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) What feels like the end of the road for Steve Smith isn’t at all what he or the Baltimore Ravens expected. They were mere seconds away from taking control of the AFC North when the
AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton
CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season. The team also has an agreement in principle with Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams
Browns contemplating change at defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND (AP) The Browns are contemplating a major change on defense after a miserable 1-15 season. Cleveland has discussed firing defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who rejoined the club on coach Hue Jackson’s staff after being dismissed after
Browns crawl from 1-15 wreckage, hope to build on bad season
CLEVELAND (AP) The worst season in Browns’ history, sometimes laughable, often painful, and totally deplorable, ended without any significant changes. In Cleveland, that qualifies as change. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam , whose four-years-plus tenure has been
Browns owners send letter of apology to ticket holders
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have apologized to the team’s season-ticket holders following a 1-15 season. The team shared a letter that the Haslams sent to fans following the worst season since the Browns
Browns’ Jackson vows: ‘We are not going 1-15 next year’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Hue Jackson’s eyes were bloodshot, the result of little sleep. Poor guy’s worn out. Coaching the Browns has been physically and mentally draining, tougher than ever. Jackson, though, will finally get a break and
Browns' RG3 feels he proved 'people wrong' in tough season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Robert Griffin III felt victorious following a demoralizing season. Of course he was disappointed the Browns went 1-15 and that he missed 11 weeks after breaking his left shoulder in the opener. But Griffin,
Steelers surge to playoffs, Browns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback – who will become a free agent in March – didn’t
Browns to stay the course despite 1-15 season
PITTSBURGH (AP) The worst season in franchise history won’t cost Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson his job. If anything, owner Jimmy Haslam is doubling down on his bet that Jackson, general manager Sashi Brown and the rest
Steelers to rest stars, Browns search for momentum in finale
PITTSBURGH (AP) All things being equal, Le’Veon Bell would rather not take a weekend off. The way the Pittsburgh Steelers running back figures it, he’s already spent enough time in sweatpants instead of his familiar No. 26
LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116
PHOENIX (AP) The Phoenix Suns, with one of the worst records in the West, threatened to make it an embarrassing night for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Until LeBron James set things straight. James scored 12 of his 28
LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116
PHOENIX (AP) LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought off Phoenix down the stretch to beat the Suns 120-116 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 27 points
Korver could join Cavs in desert against Suns
Two teams with much to look forward to in the upcoming week meet at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday when the Cleveland Cavaliers begin the Western portion of a six-game trip with a matchup against
Cavaliers acquire Kyle Korver, complete trade with Hawks
CLEVELAND (AP) Kyle Korver has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters in a trade from Atlanta. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future
Irving, Love return as James, Cavs beat Nets 116-108
NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were rusty and Kyle Korver is still not a Cavalier, so LeBron James needed to play a heavy role Friday. As usual, he was up to the task. James
Love, Irving set to return to Cavs' lineup against Nets
NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving are expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lineup for their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Tyronn Lue says both stars would play Friday night in the opener
Cavs could have Korver in time for visit to Nets
NEW YORK — Kyle Korver was scheduled to visit Brooklyn next Tuesday with the Atlanta Hawks. Plans changed and Korver might suit up Friday for the Cleveland Cavaliers when they open a six-game trip with a visit
Coffey, surging Minnesota outlast Ohio State 78-68
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Confidence and poise are suddenly in ample supply at Minnesota. Newcomers to the lineup have provided instant sparks and critical production. The most tangible factor in the turnaround, though, has to be the defense. Amir
No. 20 Purdue holds off Ohio State rally to win 76-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State fought back furiously from a 10-point deficit in the second half against No. 20 Purdue on Thursday night, but a desperate rally came up just short. Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan hit a free
No. 15 Purdue provides big challenge for Ohio State
Ohio State faces a tall task when the Buckeyes play host to No. 15 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena in Columbus. Literally, and a tall task in many ways. Not only does Purdue’s frontcourt
Illinois survives Ohio State 75-70
CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Malcolm Hill was placed into a familiar position at the end of Illinois’ 75-70 win over Ohio State on Sunday night. With five seconds left on the shot clock, Hill received the inbound pass
Ohio State escapes with 79-77 win over UNC Asheville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A couple weeks ago, Ohio State might have lost to UNC Asheville, but on Thursday night the Buckeyes closed the game out because of a level of play that coach Thad Matta said he
TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 6
|By Tim Hall| TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 6 College basketball is winding down with non-conference play and closing in on that time when it gains some more eyeballs. That’s thanks in part to those
Ohio State blows out cold-shooting Youngstown State 77-40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State needed a win like this, with last weekend’s loss to UCLA in the rear-view mirror and the Big Ten schedule looming. Keita Bates-Diop, Jae’Sean Tate and Kam Williams each scored 15 points