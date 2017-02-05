Hall scores twice as Devils beat Blue Jackets 5-1 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) If only the Devils could replicate this level of play in New Jersey, their playoff aspirations might not seem so bleak. Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and

Ohio State upsets Michigan 70-66 ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Marc Loving scored 17 points, and Ohio State overwhelmed Michigan around the basket in a 70-66 upset victory over the Wolverines on Saturday night. Trevor Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for

Tomlinson, Davis, Warner heading to Hall HOUSTON (AP) The running backs were known simply by their initials: LT and TD. The quarterback served as ringmaster for “The Greatest Show on Turf.” All unstoppable in their own way, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt