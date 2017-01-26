To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Buckeyes Football
Ohio State QB Barrett said coaching changes were needed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Quarterback J.T. Barrett said coaching changes were needed at Ohio State and getting new offensive coordinators played into his decision to return for his final year of eligibility. During the Ohio State basketball game
A Former Buckeye Looks Forward
Like many former Buckeyes, Adam Griffin watched Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, he was there, at University of Phoenix Stadium, when OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. He, like many Buckeyes, was frustrated by
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0
The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
McMillan Faces Familiar Foe on Path to Cementing His Ohio State Legacy
|By Mike Young| Raekwon McMillan’s days as a Buckeye aren’t quite finished yet, but he’s already experienced a college career any aspiring college football player would dream about. He was a five-star recruit out of Hinesville, Georgia,
Buckeyes in College Football Playoff
|By Brandon Beam| The Buckeyes have found themselves in one of the four coveted College Football Playoff spots. Final Rankings. Alabama Clemson Ohio State Washington Penn State Michigan Ohio State and Clemson will meet outside of the
Barrett Helps Buckeyes Gut Out Victory Despite Erratic Day
|By Mike Young| Ohio State’s passing attack has dealt with constant criticism and bouts of inefficiency since the beginning of October. Those concerns did not go away during Saturday’s thrilling double overtime win over Michigan. Quarterback J.T.
MULTIMEDIA: Ohio State Beats Michigan
Today, When Urban Meyer Was on The Fan…
Every week, Buckeye football coach Urban Meyer joins 97.1 The Fan to preview Ohio State’s upcoming game, scout the week’s opponent, provide an update on the health of his players, and more. What did he discuss on
The Fan Scouting Report: Michigan
Ohio State football will be going for a fifth straight win over Michigan when they kick off this Saturday, but it’s hard to imagine OSU faced a bigger challenge in any of those victories. The 2016 Wolverines
Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets, Predators catch each other on rebound
If one is looking for a word to describe the mood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators ahead of their game on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, salty comes to mind. Columbus coach
Islanders chase Bobrovsky, beat struggling Blue Jackets 4-2
NEW YORK (AP) The New York Islanders are pushing their way up from the basement under their new interim coach. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, it might be best to avoid the boss for a bit. Nikolay
NEW YORK (AP) Nikolay Kulemin scored a goal and helped create another, and the New York Islanders chased All-Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. The Islanders are
Islanders prepare for step up in competition against Jackets
NEW YORK — The New York Islanders picked up five points in the first three games of a season-long six-game homestand. But the real challenge begins Tuesday night, when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets at
Atkinson’s 2nd goal lifts Blue Jackets past Senators in OT
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Cam Atkinson made the right read, and it paid off with the winning goal. Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets a 7-6 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by
Senators mull goalie decision before facing Blue Jackets
OTTAWA — Coming off a shootout victory that gave them a 3-0 record on a six-day road trip, the Ottawa Senators have a big decision to make before facing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at Canadian
Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Blue Jackets would just as soon forget the second period of Saturday’s game, when the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it. Columbus didn’t play much better in the third
NFL
Dolphins undecided on Tannehill surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) The Miami Dolphins still haven’t determined whether quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs surgery to repair his sprained left knee, football operations chief Mike Tannenbaum said Wednesday. Tannehill was hurt Dec. 11 and missed the final
NFL: Miami didn't follow proper protocol
MIAMI (AP) The NFL’s concussion protocol wasn’t strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in a first-round playoff game, the league said Wednesday. Because Moore was
Cheffers heads Super Bowl officials
NEW YORK (AP) Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the crew of game officials selected to work the Super Bowl. The other members of the officiating crew for the game on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium are
At least Super Bowl does Rutgers proud
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) After failing to win a Big Ten Conference game in his first season, Rutgers coach Chris Ash suddenly has a major recruiting tool. It’s the Super Bowl. When the New England Patriots and Atlanta
Former Redskins QB Guglielmi dies at 83
WALLACE, N.C. (AP) Former Notre Dame and Washington Redskins quarterback Ralph Guglielmi has died. Gloria Braswell with the Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, North Carolina, said Guglielmi died Monday. He was 83, and the cause of death
Falcons to rest hobbled Jones, Mack
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Matt Ryan wasn’t worried that he didn’t have his center and top receiver with him for the Falcons’ first Super Bowl practice on Wednesday or for the remainder of the week. The quarterback
Colts hire Lal as wide receivers coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has hired Sanjay Lal as receivers coach. Lal replaces Lee Hull, who was let go last week. Lal has been an NFL assistant for 10 seasons, the last two with
Chiefs add Greg Lewis as WR coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach. Lewis spent last season in the same role for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he began his NFL career in
Musburger retiring, final call next week
NEW YORK (AP) Brent Musburger is calling an end to his broadcast career. Millions of Americans experienced sporting events through his folksy narration, most often when he was the lead voice of CBS Sports during the 1980s.
Video backs cop in Steelers' coach case
PITTSBURGH (AP) The director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board says video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter supports an officer’s version of the events, including that Porter grabbed the officer’s wrists, rendering
Bengals
Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is apologizing through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest. The statement says Jones is “deeply embarrassed and remorseful for
Bengals apologize for Pacman Jones' behavior after arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals have apologized for the behavior of cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones that was captured in a video released on Monday. Jones was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the day after the
Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month
CINCINNATI (AP) The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month. A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he
Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones
CINCINNATI (AP) An Ohio prosecutor says he wants to know what punishment Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones’ latest arrest. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells
Ravens' Steve Smith hangs 'em up after 27-10 loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Steve Smith wanted to go out with another huge game. Instead, he settled for a mundane one and a chance to start thinking about his family and ice cream – Rocky Road, of course. Smith
Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton
Steelers keep control of North with another Cincinnati win
CINCINNATI (AP) The defending champions have been eliminated. An AFC North title is now one victory away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on their best regular-season surge in seven years. Chris Boswell tied the club record
Struggling Bengals, Bills have little margin for error
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what could amount to an elimination game in the AFC wild-card race. The Bills (4-5) and the Bengals (3-5-1) are currently 11th and 13th in the conference
Struggling Bengals set to host Bills
|By Dave Biddle| Have the Cincinnati Bengals been eliminated from playoff contention? No, they could theoretically still make it, but fans of the team should prepare for the first non-playoff season since 2010. The Bengals fell to
Giants heading toward first playoff berth since 2011
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) That four-year playoff drought could soon be nearing an end for the New York Giants. Riding the play of their big-bucks defense and the gutsy play-calling of rookie coach Ben McAdoo , the
Browns
Browns football boss Sashi Brown not attending Senior Bowl
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown will not attend this week’s Senior Bowl following back surgery. A team spokesman said Brown underwent the procedure last week and is not permitted to travel while
Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns are close to a contract agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins. The sides have been in talks for several days and were nearing a deal on Thursday night. The Browns acquired Collins in
Tough talk: Williams vows to make Browns tougher on defense
CLEVELAND (AP) Gregg Williams talked tough. Now he has to get the Browns to play that way. Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator made quite a first impression during a fiery, 48-minute introductory news conference Thursday in which the
Browns add 5 defensive assistants to Hue Jackson's staff
CLEVELAND (AP) Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line. Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the
Steelers surge to playoffs, Browns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback – who will become a free agent in March – didn’t
Reasons for Optimism and Objectivity While the Browns and Fans Plunge Deeper into Despair
|By Mike Young| Inherent negativity, combined with a lack of perspective, are the biggest issues surrounding the coverage of the Browns on a weekly basis. I’ve used this space to vent about the team — particularly how
Browns still searching for answers and first win of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Haden is still searching for answers, knowing he and the Cleveland Browns have two chances left to avoid matching the NFL’s record for futility. “Trying to figure out what we could have
Joe Thomas Remains An Iconic Figure Throughout the Team’s Struggles
|By Mike Young| It might be delusional or, at best, misguided, but Browns left tackle Joe Thomas wants to remain in Cleveland. He hasn’t missed a snap in his 10-year career and doesn’t plan on taking one
Infighting Begins as Browns Eye 0-12
|By Mike Young| One of the few positive things you could say about the Browns — at least prior to their Week 11 loss to the Steelers — is their team camaraderie seemed to be pretty good
Rumors Start to Swirl as Browns Eye 0-11
|By Mike Young| Somewhere in the Earth’s liquid outer core, thousands of miles below rock bottom, lies the current, sorry state of the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora wrote about the tension between the ownership, front office
Cavs
CLEVELAND (AP) The criticism quieted. The problems persist. LeBron James and the NBA champions are a mess right now. Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime as the Sacramento Kings rallied for 116-112
Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtime
CLEVELAND (AP) Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games
LeBron, Cavs meet to discuss star's postgame rant
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team has met with LeBron James and discussed his recent postgame rant. James was critical of Cleveland’s front office following Monday night’s loss in New Orleans. The Pelicans handed
James, Cavaliers look to rebound vs. visiting Kings
LeBron James has put the entire Cleveland Cavaliers’ organization on notice. The Cavaliers might lead the Eastern Conference and remain heavy favorites to return to the NBA Finals, but James isn’t satisfied. “We’re not better than last
LeBron miffed with direction of slumping Cavaliers
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James has alluded to flaws with Cleveland’s roster all season. He got much more detailed about the cracks and crevices in the NBA champions after their fifth loss in seven games. James urged the
NEW ORLEANS (AP) LeBron James stroked his beard as he sat in his locker and tried to make sense of Cleveland’s recent slide. Losses to powerhouses like Golden State and San Antonio were a little easier to
Jones, Holiday lead Pelicans past Cavs 124-122
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis, scoring a season-high 36 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking LeBron James’ dunk attempt in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat
Cavaliers, Pelicans both attempting to bounce back
NEW ORLEANS — The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a difficult overtime loss. The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off an absolute stinker. Despite sitting atop the Eastern Conference, the defending world champion Cavaliers (30-12) have looked
Buckeyes Basketball
Ohio State deals Minnesota fourth straight loss 78-72
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trevor Thompson had a career-high 19 points to lead Ohio State over Minnesota on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t let himself be happy and said his teammates shouldn’t be either. “We don’t have time to
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson each scored 19 points to lift Ohio State over Minnesota 78-72 on Wednesday night. Thompson’s total was a career high, and he also led the Buckeyes with 10 rebounds.
Northwestern wins in Columbus for 1st time since 1977
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scottie Lindsey said the fact that Northwestern won in Columbus for the first time in 40 years on Sunday was not a huge deal to him. What is huge is another important Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scottie Lindsey scored 21 points, Bryant McIntosh had 17 and Northwestern won at Ohio State for the first time since 1977 with a 74-72 comeback victory on Sunday. The Buckeyes cut the lead to
Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving was so open when he caught C.J. Jackson’s inbounds pass, there was only one thing for him to do. “Easy,” he said. “Lay it in.” Loving did just that after he took
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving scored off an inbounds pass from C.J. Jackson with less than a second to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 67-66 on Wednesday night. Tai Webster had driven for Nebraska’s go-ahead layup
TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11
|By Tim Hall| TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11 Welcome back college hoops heads. The sound of the ball bouncing is getting louder and louder as conference action is in full swing. We only have that
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Off to a disastrous 0-4 start in the Big 10 that included a demoralizing blowout loss to Wisconsin earlier this week, Ohio State sorely needed a performance that would restore some swagger. That finally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first
Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ohio State coach Thad Matta watched Wisconsin’s loss to Purdue and wondered the chances the Badgers would shoot that way again. Turns out not great. The 18th-ranked Badgers bounced back from that poor performance