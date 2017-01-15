To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Top Stories
Buckeyes FB
Buckeyes Football
A Former Buckeye Looks Forward
Like many former Buckeyes, Adam Griffin watched Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, he was there, at University of Phoenix Stadium, when OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. He, like many Buckeyes, was frustrated by
Ohio State hires former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State has hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to help direct the struggling offense. The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach
Ohio State All-American Samuel declares for NFL draft
Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel is giving up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Samuel posted a goodbye message on Twitter on Monday. Samuel’s high school coach, Danny Landberg of Erasmus Hall in
Ohio State receiver Noah Brown will declare for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown says he will skip his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. A starter last season for the first time, Brown was second on the
Ex-NFL player gets clean, now seeks college coach position
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) A former Ohio State University football player whose NFL career fell apart because of an addiction to painkillers says he wants to become a college coach and help others avoid similar pitfalls now that
Clemson DE Wilkins has apologized for groping Buckeye player
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins has apologized for groping receiver Curtis Samuel during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. Wilkins said Wednesday he had talked with Samuel after the game and that everything was
Ohio State's standout LB McMillan will enter NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Standout middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has become the third member of Ohio State’s defense to declare for the NFL draft. He follows All-American safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley, who announced this week
Ohio State hires 49ers assistant as new QB coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State has hired San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day as quarterbacks coach. Day was hired Monday to replace co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who is expected to join former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Tom
Ohio State All-America S Hooker leaving early for NFL draft
Ohio State All-America safety Malik Hooker is entering the NFL draft after one sensational season as a starter with the Buckeyes. Hooker redshirted in his first year at Ohio State and played sparingly in 2015. This season
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets
Jagr lifts Panthers past Blue Jackets, 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) The Florida Panthers again got the better of the NHL’s best team. Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Panthers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night. With
Jagr lifts Panthers past Blue Jackets, 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) The Florida Panthers again got the better of the NHL’s best team. Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Panthers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night. With
Jagr lifts Panthers past Blue Jackets, 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead the Florida Panthers past the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night. Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida, and
Struggling Panthers go up against Blue Jackets
SUNRISE, Fla. — Fans at the BB&T Center are getting restless. In the final seconds of Friday night’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers fans were screaming “Fire Rowe” — a chant that grew
Korpisalo makes 31 saves, Blue Jackets top Lightning 3-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Joonas Korpisalo made quite an impression in his NHL return. Korpisalo made 31 saves in his first game of the season, Nick Foligno had a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and the
Korpisalo makes 31 saves, Blue Jackets top Lightning 3-1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves in his first game of the season, Nick Foligno had a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1
Lightning seek first win over Blue Jackets this season
TAMPA, Fla. — Just as the Tampa Bay Lightning found their way back in to the win column, the Columbus Blue Jackets looking to return to the form that allowed them to win 16 consecutive games. Tampa
Staal’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Jeff Skinner is just trying to keep up with his productive linemates. They’ve helped the Carolina Hurricanes keep pace in their push for an elusive playoff berth. Skinner had a goal and two assists,
Staal's goal lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday night. Victor Rask had two assists and an empty-net
Jackets, Hurricanes get together after recent streaks
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two teams that have had long streaks are looking to build even better numbers when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The streaks were halted recently for each team,
NFL
NFL
Costly mistakes pile up for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Eric Fisher stood all alone in the middle of the field as the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game, well aware that the
Boswell has 6 FGs, Steelers hold off KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Who needs to reach the end zone when you have Le’Veon Bell chewing up yards and the clock, and Chris Boswell setting an NFL playoff record with six field goals? Throw in a
Storm strands Packers at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans, the entire Packers contingent and a few Cowboys players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after
Jones encouraged for Cowboys’ future
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is more convinced than ever that his rookie quarterback can play at the highest level. And that the Cowboys were good enough to maybe win the Super Bowl this
Falcons head into title game on roll
ATLANTA (AP) Matt Ryan and the high-scoring Falcons offense will have one more game in the Georgia Dome after all. The Falcons will host the NFC championship game next Sunday against Green Bay. The Packers beat Dallas
Packers win as Rodgers sets up FG at :00
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) This time it was a catch, and another win for the Green Bay Packers. Call it a “Half Mary” from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the
Chiefs to have DE Houston vs. Steelers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Steelers are missing defensive end Ricardo Mathews because of a lingering ankle injury for their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Mathews hurt his ankle in Pittsburgh’s
49ers interview Seahawks OL coach Cable
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Seattle offensive line coach and former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Cable for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday. Team CEO Jed York met with Cable as part
Weather in KC not real issue after all
The Latest on the NFL’s divisional playoffs Sunday. (all times Eastern): 4:20 p.m. The severe ice storm projected for the Kansas City area turned out relatively tame.
Packers hold CB Rollins out vs. Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Green Bay cornerback Quinten Rollins is missing his second straight playoff game in the divisional round against Dallas because of neck and concussion-related issues. Fellow cornerback Damarious Randall is active Sunday after being added
Bengals
Bengals
Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month
CINCINNATI (AP) The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month. A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he
Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones
CINCINNATI (AP) An Ohio prosecutor says he wants to know what punishment Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones’ latest arrest. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells
Bengals' Pacman Jones is released from jail, says he's sorry
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has told reporters while leaving jail that he’s sorry about the situation that put him behind bars but doesn’t believe he should have been charged with assault. Jones was
Bengals open unusually long offseason with an arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) Coach Marvin Lewis opened the offseason with one of his starting cornerbacks getting arrested, tossing another variable into his plans for getting the Cincinnati Bengals back to the playoffs. The Bengals (6-9-1) missed out on
The Latest: Lawyer: Pacman Jones 'vehemently denies' charges
CINCINNATI (AP) The Latest on Bengals’ cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest in Cincinnati (all times local): 10:55 a.m. An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam “Pacman” Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he “vehemently
Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati’s downtown entertainment district. Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then
Bengals receiver A.J. Green won't play in Pro Bowl
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good, but he won’t play in the Pro Bowl. Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn’t play the rest of the
Ravens' Steve Smith hangs 'em up after 27-10 loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Steve Smith wanted to go out with another huge game. Instead, he settled for a mundane one and a chance to start thinking about his family and ice cream – Rocky Road, of course. Smith
Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton
Steelers keep control of North with another Cincinnati win
CINCINNATI (AP) The defending champions have been eliminated. An AFC North title is now one victory away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on their best regular-season surge in seven years. Chris Boswell tied the club record
Browns
Browns
AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton
CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season. The team also has an agreement in principle with Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams
Browns contemplating change at defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND (AP) The Browns are contemplating a major change on defense after a miserable 1-15 season. Cleveland has discussed firing defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who rejoined the club on coach Hue Jackson’s staff after being dismissed after
Browns crawl from 1-15 wreckage, hope to build on bad season
CLEVELAND (AP) The worst season in Browns’ history, sometimes laughable, often painful, and totally deplorable, ended without any significant changes. In Cleveland, that qualifies as change. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam , whose four-years-plus tenure has been
Browns owners send letter of apology to ticket holders
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have apologized to the team’s season-ticket holders following a 1-15 season. The team shared a letter that the Haslams sent to fans following the worst season since the Browns
Browns’ Jackson vows: ‘We are not going 1-15 next year’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Hue Jackson’s eyes were bloodshot, the result of little sleep. Poor guy’s worn out. Coaching the Browns has been physically and mentally draining, tougher than ever. Jackson, though, will finally get a break and
Browns' RG3 feels he proved 'people wrong' in tough season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Robert Griffin III felt victorious following a demoralizing season. Of course he was disappointed the Browns went 1-15 and that he missed 11 weeks after breaking his left shoulder in the opener. But Griffin,
Steelers surge to playoffs, Browns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback – who will become a free agent in March – didn’t
Reasons for Optimism and Objectivity While the Browns and Fans Plunge Deeper into Despair
|By Mike Young| Inherent negativity, combined with a lack of perspective, are the biggest issues surrounding the coverage of the Browns on a weekly basis. I’ve used this space to vent about the team — particularly how
Browns still searching for answers and first win of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Haden is still searching for answers, knowing he and the Cleveland Browns have two chances left to avoid matching the NFL’s record for futility. “Trying to figure out what we could have
Joe Thomas Remains An Iconic Figure Throughout the Team’s Struggles
|By Mike Young| It might be delusional or, at best, misguided, but Browns left tackle Joe Thomas wants to remain in Cleveland. He hasn’t missed a snap in his 10-year career and doesn’t plan on taking one
Cavs
Cavs
Warriors ready for rematch with road-weary Cavaliers
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors will be seeking a measure of revenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Again. When the Cavaliers and Warriors meet in a nationally televised contest, it’ll be more than
AP Video: Curry, Warriors ready for another Cavs rematch
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) When the Warriors traveled to Cleveland last January after winning the 2015 NBA title by beating the Cavs, Stephen Curry had so many fond memories there he mentioned the chance of champagne smells still
Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Kings 120-108
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) One shootaround was all it took for Kyle Korver to find his shooting groove with his new team. Korver scored 18 points and delivered a needed spark to the second unit in his most
Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Kings 120-108
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings
Cavs carry 2-game losing streak to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Cleveland Cavaliers made it to Sacramento without a snow-dictated hiccup. In that respect, the latest stop on their Western tour already is better than their previous one. Now, if they can get just
McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Cavaliers 102-86
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) That 24-hour travel odyssey hardly took a toll on the Portland Trail Blazers. C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and the Trail Blazers shook off any fatigue caused by weather-related delays to beat the defending
McCollum has 27 and the Blazers beat the Cavaliers 102-86
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) CJ McCollum had 27 points and the Trail Blazers shook of fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 102-86 on Wednesday night. Allen Crabbe added 24 points
Snowfall in Portland impacts Blazers, Cavaliers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Unusually heavy snowfall has impacted the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in advance of Wednesday night’s game at the Moda Center. With as many as 14 inches on the ground in some
Cavs travel to Portland, aiming to rebound from loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers will be coming into Wednesday night’s Moda Center matchup with different mindsets after opposite results on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers outscored the Los Angeles Lakers 53-30 in
Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, beat Cavs 100-92
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Even if Gordon Hayward isn’t concerned with his All-Star candidacy, he put a signature performance on his resume in a huge win for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Hayward went blow for
Buckeyes BB
Buckeyes Basketball
Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Off to a disastrous 0-4 start in the Big 10 that included a demoralizing blowout loss to Wisconsin earlier this week, Ohio State sorely needed a performance that would restore some swagger. That finally
Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first
Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ohio State coach Thad Matta watched Wisconsin’s loss to Purdue and wondered the chances the Badgers would shoot that way again. Turns out not great. The 18th-ranked Badgers bounced back from that poor performance
Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night. Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent
No. 18 Wisconsin still respects struggling Ohio State's talent
MADISON, Wis. — Ohio State and No. 18 Wisconsin appear to be on different trajectories during the early portion of the Big Ten regular season. The Buckeyes have lost three straight and are searching for their first
Coffey, surging Minnesota outlast Ohio State 78-68
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Confidence and poise are suddenly in ample supply at Minnesota. Newcomers to the lineup have provided instant sparks and critical production. The most tangible factor in the turnaround, though, has to be the defense. Amir
No. 20 Purdue holds off Ohio State rally to win 76-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State fought back furiously from a 10-point deficit in the second half against No. 20 Purdue on Thursday night, but a desperate rally came up just short. Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan hit a free
No. 20 Purdue holds off Ohio State rally to win 76-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Caleb Swanigan hit a free throw with 5 seconds left and No. 20 Purdue held off an Ohio State comeback to win 76-75 on Thursday night. Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson tied the score at
No. 15 Purdue provides big challenge for Ohio State
Ohio State faces a tall task when the Buckeyes play host to No. 15 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena in Columbus. Literally, and a tall task in many ways. Not only does Purdue’s frontcourt
Illinois survives Ohio State 75-70
CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Malcolm Hill was placed into a familiar position at the end of Illinois’ 75-70 win over Ohio State on Sunday night. With five seconds left on the shot clock, Hill received the inbound pass