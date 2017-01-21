To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Top Stories
Buckeyes FB
A Former Buckeye Looks Forward
Like many former Buckeyes, Adam Griffin watched Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, he was there, at University of Phoenix Stadium, when OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. He, like many Buckeyes, was frustrated by
Ohio State hires former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State has hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to help direct the struggling offense. The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach
Ohio State All-American Samuel declares for NFL draft
Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel is giving up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Samuel posted a goodbye message on Twitter on Monday. Samuel’s high school coach, Danny Landberg of Erasmus Hall in
Ohio State receiver Noah Brown will declare for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown says he will skip his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. A starter last season for the first time, Brown was second on the
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0
The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
McMillan Faces Familiar Foe on Path to Cementing His Ohio State Legacy
|By Mike Young| Raekwon McMillan’s days as a Buckeye aren’t quite finished yet, but he’s already experienced a college career any aspiring college football player would dream about. He was a five-star recruit out of Hinesville, Georgia,
Buckeyes in College Football Playoff
|By Brandon Beam| The Buckeyes have found themselves in one of the four coveted College Football Playoff spots. Final Rankings. Alabama Clemson Ohio State Washington Penn State Michigan Ohio State and Clemson will meet outside of the
Barrett Helps Buckeyes Gut Out Victory Despite Erratic Day
|By Mike Young| Ohio State’s passing attack has dealt with constant criticism and bouts of inefficiency since the beginning of October. Those concerns did not go away during Saturday’s thrilling double overtime win over Michigan. Quarterback J.T.
MULTIMEDIA: Ohio State Beats Michigan
Blue Jackets
Hartnell snaps tie as Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night. Hartnell scored in the first period
Hurricanes, Jackets to face off for third time in 12 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prior to last week, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes had not played against each other during the 2016-17 campaign. The two Eastern Conference foes will face off for the third time in
Blue Jackets Discuss Their Recent Play
Including the 5-0 loss to Washington that ended their win streak, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-0 since they won 16 in a row. They are now in second place in the Metropolitan Division, behind Washington, but
Resilient goalie Bobrovsky leads Blue Jackets' resurgence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Sergei Bobrovsky’s confidence took a beating as he battled a nagging injury through the Blue Jackets’ disappointment last last season. He missed more than half of the games as Columbus sank to last place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets, trailing 2-0 with the clock winding down Thursday night, got a full minute of a 5-on-3 power-play chance. But the NHL’s best power-play unit couldn’t capitalize, bouncing one of the
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night. Condon was always where he needed to
Blue Jackets try to start new streak vs. Senators
If the Columbus Blue Jackets are for real and plan to make a deep playoff run, they will lean on Sergei Bobrovsky to keep pucks out of the net. Having Boone Jenner putting them in would be
Dubinsky scores twice and Blue Jackets beat Canes 4-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Brandon Dubinsky hadn’t scored a goal since Dec. 9 at Detroit, a 17-game stretch during which he had chances but couldn’t find the back of the net. The drought ended Tuesday night, maybe helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals, Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night. Lukas Sedlak also
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals, Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night. Lukas Sedlak also
NFL
Colts fire GM Grigson after 5 seasons
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Ryan Grigson spent tens of millions in free agency, trying to turn the Indianapolis Colts into a Super Bowl contender. When most of those big investments went belly up, the first-time general manager paid the
Chargers set to hire Bradley as DC
LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers intend to hire former Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator. The Chargers confirmed Saturday that Bradley’s arrival was imminent. The 50-year-old Bradley went 14-48 in nearly four seasons
Patriots, Steelers share mutual respect
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) There are few things that Bill Belichick respects more than history in the NFL. And few teams elicit as much praise from the Patriots coach as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Part of it is the
Falcons seeking reversal of history
ATLANTA (AP) The NFC championship is quite a mismatch. Not on the field, mind you. The Atlanta Falcons are playing as well as they have all season. Ditto for the Green Bay Packers. It should be quite
Jaguars hire McCardell as WRs coach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Keenan McCardell as receivers coach, adding one of Tom Coughlin’s more popular players to new coach Doug Marrone’s staff. Coughlin, the team’s new executive vice president of football operations,
Vikings shed OC Shurmur's interim tag
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s interim tag has been shed by coach Mike Zimmer, a step toward stability for the team’s offense following a tumultuous season. The widely expected move was finalized
Bills WR Watkins has 2nd foot operation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills star receiver Sammy Watkins has had a second operation in less than a year for a broken left foot and is expected to be sidelined until the start of training camp. The
Kelce, Clowney among latest to be fined
NEW YORK (AP) The NFL fined Steelers safety Sean Davis $24,309 of his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chiefs’ Chris Conley in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s 18-16 win at Kansas City last weekend. Chiefs tight end Travis
Falcons WR Jones returns to practice
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has cleared his final hurdle for Sunday’s NFC championship game against Green Bay by practicing for the first time this week. Coach Dan Quinn says Jones had
Pack WR trio may be game-time decision
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers may not know the status of injured receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison until just before the NFC championship game on Sunday. Coach Mike McCarthy said on
Bengals
Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month
CINCINNATI (AP) The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month. A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he
Prosecutor wants to know NFL's punishment for 'Pacman' Jones
CINCINNATI (AP) An Ohio prosecutor says he wants to know what punishment Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones faces from the NFL before deciding how to proceed over Jones’ latest arrest. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters tells
Ravens' Steve Smith hangs 'em up after 27-10 loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Steve Smith wanted to go out with another huge game. Instead, he settled for a mundane one and a chance to start thinking about his family and ice cream – Rocky Road, of course. Smith
Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton
Steelers keep control of North with another Cincinnati win
CINCINNATI (AP) The defending champions have been eliminated. An AFC North title is now one victory away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on their best regular-season surge in seven years. Chris Boswell tied the club record
Struggling Bengals, Bills have little margin for error
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what could amount to an elimination game in the AFC wild-card race. The Bills (4-5) and the Bengals (3-5-1) are currently 11th and 13th in the conference
Struggling Bengals set to host Bills
|By Dave Biddle| Have the Cincinnati Bengals been eliminated from playoff contention? No, they could theoretically still make it, but fans of the team should prepare for the first non-playoff season since 2010. The Bengals fell to
Giants heading toward first playoff berth since 2011
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) That four-year playoff drought could soon be nearing an end for the New York Giants. Riding the play of their big-bucks defense and the gutsy play-calling of rookie coach Ben McAdoo , the
Bengals to take on Giants on MNF
|By Dave Biddle| The Cincinnati Bengals will look to go 2-for-2 against New York teams this season when they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (3-4-1) began the year with a 23-22 win
Cincinnati Bengals midseason report
|By Dave Biddle| The Cincinnati Bengals enter their bye week exactly halfway through the regular season with a 3-4-1 record. They tied the Washington Redskins 27-27 in London, England, last Sunday – a game in which the
Browns
Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns are close to a contract agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins. The sides have been in talks for several days and were nearing a deal on Thursday night. The Browns acquired Collins in
Tough talk: Williams vows to make Browns tougher on defense
CLEVELAND (AP) Gregg Williams talked tough. Now he has to get the Browns to play that way. Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator made quite a first impression during a fiery, 48-minute introductory news conference Thursday in which the
Browns add 5 defensive assistants to Hue Jackson's staff
CLEVELAND (AP) Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line. Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the
AP Source: Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton
CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season. The team also has an agreement in principle with Los Angeles Rams coordinator Gregg Williams
Steelers surge to playoffs, Browns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback – who will become a free agent in March – didn’t
Reasons for Optimism and Objectivity While the Browns and Fans Plunge Deeper into Despair
|By Mike Young| Inherent negativity, combined with a lack of perspective, are the biggest issues surrounding the coverage of the Browns on a weekly basis. I’ve used this space to vent about the team — particularly how
Browns still searching for answers and first win of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Haden is still searching for answers, knowing he and the Cleveland Browns have two chances left to avoid matching the NFL’s record for futility. “Trying to figure out what we could have
Joe Thomas Remains An Iconic Figure Throughout the Team’s Struggles
|By Mike Young| It might be delusional or, at best, misguided, but Browns left tackle Joe Thomas wants to remain in Cleveland. He hasn’t missed a snap in his 10-year career and doesn’t plan on taking one
Infighting Begins as Browns Eye 0-12
|By Mike Young| One of the few positive things you could say about the Browns — at least prior to their Week 11 loss to the Steelers — is their team camaraderie seemed to be pretty good
Rumors Start to Swirl as Browns Eye 0-11
|By Mike Young| Somewhere in the Earth’s liquid outer core, thousands of miles below rock bottom, lies the current, sorry state of the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora wrote about the tension between the ownership, front office
Cavs
LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) LeBron James says Gregg Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. Olympic team will be a factor in whether he plays in the 2020 Tokyo Games. James has won two Olympic gold medals,
Spurs take on Cavaliers without Gasol
The San Antonio Spurs were dealt a big blow on the eve of their only trip to Cleveland to face the defending champions. Pau Gasol is sidelined indefinitely after having surgery Friday to repair a fractured bone
Cavs' Irving shares inspirational message to motivate kids
CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving spent a day dedicated to transition and big speeches by delivering a message from the heart. Cleveland’s All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so
LeBron, Irving lead Cavs to 118-103 win over Suns
CLEVELAND (AP) Before their first home game following a long trip that ended with a miserable thud at Golden State, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue showed his team video clips to remind them who they are. The message?
LeBron, Irving lead Cavs to 118-103 win over Suns
CLEVELAND (AP) Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, All-Star teammate LeBron James had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers looked more like themselves at home in a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday
Kyle Korver, champion Cavs still getting to know each other
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) Kyle Korver feels mostly moved in. Off the floor, that is. The newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers still has some adjusting to do before he feels completely at home with the NBA champions,
Cavs might be without Love vs. Suns
The Cleveland Cavaliers freely acknowledge they are in a bit of a slump. Now they could be without one of their superstars when they host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Kevin
Cavs' Love limited in practice, questionable against Suns
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was limited in practice with a sore back and is questionable for Thursday’s game against Phoenix. Love didn’t have any contact during Wednesday’s practice, the Cavs’ first since returning from
Warriors rout defending champion Cavaliers 126-91 in rematch
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Now, everybody can sit back for a few months and envision the possibility of another scintillating NBA Finals between Cleveland and Golden State. LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry for the third straight time, complete
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly looked ready to trade some more blows with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers come June. The two-time reigning MVP hit five 3-pointers and had 20
Buckeyes BB
Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving was so open when he caught C.J. Jackson’s inbounds pass, there was only one thing for him to do. “Easy,” he said. “Lay it in.” Loving did just that after he took
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving scored off an inbounds pass from C.J. Jackson with less than a second to play, and Ohio State defeated Nebraska 67-66 on Wednesday night. Tai Webster had driven for Nebraska’s go-ahead layup
TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11
|By Tim Hall| TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11 Welcome back college hoops heads. The sound of the ball bouncing is getting louder and louder as conference action is in full swing. We only have that
Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Off to a disastrous 0-4 start in the Big 10 that included a demoralizing blowout loss to Wisconsin earlier this week, Ohio State sorely needed a performance that would restore some swagger. That finally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first
Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ohio State coach Thad Matta watched Wisconsin’s loss to Purdue and wondered the chances the Badgers would shoot that way again. Turns out not great. The 18th-ranked Badgers bounced back from that poor performance
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Bronson Koenig scored 21 points as No. 18 Wisconsin recovered from a poor shooting performance four days earlier to blitz Ohio State 89-66 on Thursday night. Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot 39 percent
No. 18 Wisconsin still respects struggling Ohio State's talent
MADISON, Wis. — Ohio State and No. 18 Wisconsin appear to be on different trajectories during the early portion of the Big Ten regular season. The Buckeyes have lost three straight and are searching for their first
Coffey, surging Minnesota outlast Ohio State 78-68
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Confidence and poise are suddenly in ample supply at Minnesota. Newcomers to the lineup have provided instant sparks and critical production. The most tangible factor in the turnaround, though, has to be the defense. Amir
No. 20 Purdue holds off Ohio State rally to win 76-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State fought back furiously from a 10-point deficit in the second half against No. 20 Purdue on Thursday night, but a desperate rally came up just short. Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan hit a free