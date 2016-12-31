FanLogoC100M80 Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0 The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
201612311806652063073-p3 Jackets reach 15 in row with 4-2 win, stop Wild streak at 12 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Cam Atkinson scored twice and the Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to 15 games by stopping Minnesota’s 12-game run with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday night. Never in
201612311747640643025-p3 Tide stifle Huskies to reach title game ATLANTA (AP) Alabama is heading back to the national championship game. Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that. The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s
NFLInstallsRefSafetyNetForPlayoffs..jpg WEEK 17 RANKINGS QUARTERBACKS Aaron Rodgers Tom Brady Matt Ryan Drew Brees Matthew Stafford Russell Wilson Jameis Winston Andrew Luck Cam Newton Kirk Cousins Blake Bortles Philip Rivers Carson Palmer Alex Smith Sam Bradford Andy Dalton Joe Flacco Carson Wentz
201612292218802949299-p3 Blue Jackets win 14th straight, on to historic game vs. Wild WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the hottest teams ever in the NHL. Now, they’ll make history in their next game just by showing up. Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also
COMMONLOGOwBerry The Common Man Podcast | Dec. 29 This week on The Common Man Podcast, brought to you by Berry’s Barbell & Fitness Co., On the final edition of the Podcast (for now) Common Man gives you his favorite things!  Latest Podcast: Previous podcasts: More on
J.T. Barrett Sidelined with injury in ’14, Barrett gets another chance COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) When Ohio State captured an improbable national championship two years ago, J.T. Barrett was pushing himself around on the sideline on a scooter that kept his broken right ankle elevated. After a breakout season
201612262041745181071-p3 Leading men: Ohio St's Elflein, Clemson's Boulware show way SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Coaches often talk about how the best teams have players who take ownership and convey their messages as well as they do. Ohio State center Pat Elflein and Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware are those

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have added wide receiver Isaac Fruechte (FRIHK-tee) to the active roster for his NFL debut in the season finale, after placing safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. The move was

