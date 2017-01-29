To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Ohio State QB Barrett said coaching changes were needed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Quarterback J.T. Barrett said coaching changes were needed at Ohio State and getting new offensive coordinators played into his decision to return for his final year of eligibility. During the Ohio State basketball game
A Former Buckeye Looks Forward
Like many former Buckeyes, Adam Griffin watched Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, he was there, at University of Phoenix Stadium, when OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. He, like many Buckeyes, was frustrated by
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0
The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
McMillan Faces Familiar Foe on Path to Cementing His Ohio State Legacy
|By Mike Young| Raekwon McMillan’s days as a Buckeye aren’t quite finished yet, but he’s already experienced a college career any aspiring college football player would dream about. He was a five-star recruit out of Hinesville, Georgia,
Buckeyes in College Football Playoff
|By Brandon Beam| The Buckeyes have found themselves in one of the four coveted College Football Playoff spots. Final Rankings. Alabama Clemson Ohio State Washington Penn State Michigan Ohio State and Clemson will meet outside of the
Barrett Helps Buckeyes Gut Out Victory Despite Erratic Day
|By Mike Young| Ohio State’s passing attack has dealt with constant criticism and bouts of inefficiency since the beginning of October. Those concerns did not go away during Saturday’s thrilling double overtime win over Michigan. Quarterback J.T.
MULTIMEDIA: Ohio State Beats Michigan
Today, When Urban Meyer Was on The Fan…
Every week, Buckeye football coach Urban Meyer joins 97.1 The Fan to preview Ohio State’s upcoming game, scout the week’s opponent, provide an update on the health of his players, and more. What did he discuss on
The Fan Scouting Report: Michigan
Ohio State football will be going for a fifth straight win over Michigan when they kick off this Saturday, but it’s hard to imagine OSU faced a bigger challenge in any of those victories. The 2016 Wolverines
Smith scores twice in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators won’t mind the weekend off for the All-Star break. They just hope they can pick up next week where they left off. The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves looking for some
Smith scores twice in 3rd, Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Craig Smith scored two goals in the third period, and the Nashville Predators held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Thursday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. Columbus
Emergency to keep Blue Jackets coach out of All-Star Gamae
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has returned to Ohio because of a family emergency, keeping him out of both Thursday night’s game with Nashville and the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. The Blue
Blue Jackets, Predators catch each other on rebound
If one is looking for a word to describe the mood of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators ahead of their game on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, salty comes to mind. Columbus coach
Islanders chase Bobrovsky, beat struggling Blue Jackets 4-2
NEW YORK (AP) The New York Islanders are pushing their way up from the basement under their new interim coach. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, it might be best to avoid the boss for a bit. Nikolay
Islanders prepare for step up in competition against Jackets
NEW YORK — The New York Islanders picked up five points in the first three games of a season-long six-game homestand. But the real challenge begins Tuesday night, when the Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets at
Falcons make arrival in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) They’re here. Well, at least one team playing in the Super Bowl has arrived in Houston. The Atlanta Falcons, making their first appearance in the NFL championship game since 1999 and second overall, arrived Sunday
Gronk keeping busy during injury rehab
HOUSTON (AP) While his Patriots teammates are dealing with the business of trying to win another Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski is handling business of another sort. The sidelined tight end produced and starred in an online TV
Jets name Hall of Famer Greene LBs coach
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have hired Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as their outside linebackers coach. Greene, who played linebacker for 15 NFL seasons and twice led the league in sacks, stepped away
Pro Bowl seeks competition-fun balance
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Like most of the players at the Pro Bowl, Richie Incognito hears the criticism. The game lacks intensity. There’s not enough drama. It’s not real NFL football. But Incognito, a Buffalo Bills guard, is
CFL coach Milanovich resigns, joins Jags
TORONTO (AP) Scott Milanovich stepped down as head coach of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts on Friday to become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach. The move came three days after Jim Barker was fired as Toronto’s general manager.
Brady says he has no extra motivation
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) If Tom Brady has been playing with any extra motivation this season because of “Deflategate,” he isn’t saying so. The Patriots’ quarterback said Friday that his teammates are “all the motivation that I need”
49ers plan 2nd interview with Shanahan
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers are planning to conduct a second interview with Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in hopes of settling on the choice for their next head coach. Team CEO Jed York
Cardinals name Leftwich QBs coach
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals have hired former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich as their quarterbacks coach and shifted Freddie Kitchens to running backs coach. The team announced the moves in a release Friday. Leftwitch played 10
Freeman, Butler to have cleat-off
HOUSTON (AP) Devonta Freeman and Malcolm Butler are opening competition before they even meet in the Super Bowl. The Falcons’ 1,000-yard running back and Patriots cornerback whose interception clinched the 2015 Super Bowl victory are trying to
Prescott's play inspires Senior Bowl QBs
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) The Senior Bowl quarterbacks would gladly become this year’s version of Dak Prescott, except perhaps with a shorter wait in the NFL draft. Prescott impressed at last year’s Senior Bowl , earning Most Outstanding
NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is trying to prove to the people who will determine his future that he’s making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles. His team, the
Bengals sign kicker Randy Bullock to 2-year deal
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals signed kicker Randy Bullock to a two-year deal on Thursday, giving him an opportunity to compete for the job next season. Bullock filled in for the last three games last season after Mike
Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is apologizing through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest. The statement says Jones is “deeply embarrassed and remorseful for
Bengals apologize for Pacman Jones' behavior after arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals have apologized for the behavior of cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones that was captured in a video released on Monday. Jones was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the day after the
Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month
CINCINNATI (AP) The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month. A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he
Ravens' Steve Smith hangs 'em up after 27-10 loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) Steve Smith wanted to go out with another huge game. Instead, he settled for a mundane one and a chance to start thinking about his family and ice cream – Rocky Road, of course. Smith
Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home
CINCINNATI (AP) Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and the Bengals were on their way to another home victory over a division rival. And then? An uncomfortably long offseason. Dalton
Steelers keep control of North with another Cincinnati win
CINCINNATI (AP) The defending champions have been eliminated. An AFC North title is now one victory away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on their best regular-season surge in seven years. Chris Boswell tied the club record
Struggling Bengals, Bills have little margin for error
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what could amount to an elimination game in the AFC wild-card race. The Bills (4-5) and the Bengals (3-5-1) are currently 11th and 13th in the conference
Struggling Bengals set to host Bills
|By Dave Biddle| Have the Cincinnati Bengals been eliminated from playoff contention? No, they could theoretically still make it, but fans of the team should prepare for the first non-playoff season since 2010. The Bengals fell to
Browns football boss Sashi Brown not attending Senior Bowl
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown will not attend this week’s Senior Bowl following back surgery. A team spokesman said Brown underwent the procedure last week and is not permitted to travel while
Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins
CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns are close to a contract agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins. The sides have been in talks for several days and were nearing a deal on Thursday night. The Browns acquired Collins in
Tough talk: Williams vows to make Browns tougher on defense
CLEVELAND (AP) Gregg Williams talked tough. Now he has to get the Browns to play that way. Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator made quite a first impression during a fiery, 48-minute introductory news conference Thursday in which the
Browns add 5 defensive assistants to Hue Jackson's staff
CLEVELAND (AP) Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line. Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the
Steelers surge to playoffs, Browns prepping for draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) It was a game, yeah. But in some ways, it was also a job interview for Landry Jones. And while the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback – who will become a free agent in March – didn’t
Reasons for Optimism and Objectivity While the Browns and Fans Plunge Deeper into Despair
|By Mike Young| Inherent negativity, combined with a lack of perspective, are the biggest issues surrounding the coverage of the Browns on a weekly basis. I’ve used this space to vent about the team — particularly how
Browns still searching for answers and first win of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Haden is still searching for answers, knowing he and the Cleveland Browns have two chances left to avoid matching the NFL’s record for futility. “Trying to figure out what we could have
Joe Thomas Remains An Iconic Figure Throughout the Team’s Struggles
|By Mike Young| It might be delusional or, at best, misguided, but Browns left tackle Joe Thomas wants to remain in Cleveland. He hasn’t missed a snap in his 10-year career and doesn’t plan on taking one
Infighting Begins as Browns Eye 0-12
|By Mike Young| One of the few positive things you could say about the Browns — at least prior to their Week 11 loss to the Steelers — is their team camaraderie seemed to be pretty good
Rumors Start to Swirl as Browns Eye 0-11
|By Mike Young| Somewhere in the Earth’s liquid outer core, thousands of miles below rock bottom, lies the current, sorry state of the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora wrote about the tension between the ownership, front office
Cavaliers All-Star Love out with back spasms
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers starting All-Star forward Kevin Love left Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City with back spasms. The team said Love will not return in the second half. Love missed all four shots – three 3-pointers –
Korver still adjusting as Cavs host Thunder
CLEVELAND — Kyle Korver surpassed 10,000 career points during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-116 win Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. It has been one of his few moments to celebrate since getting traded to Cleveland earlier this month.
James, Irving help Cavs break losing streak, beat Nets
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James thinks a rocky January can help the Cleveland Cavaliers in the long run. “The road to a championship or the road to success shouldn’t be a bed of roses,” he said after scoring
James, Irving help Cavs break losing streak, beat Nets
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The NBA champions had lost three straight
Nets might be just what doctored ordered for dysfunctional Cavs
The defending champions have lost six of their last eight games and the franchise player seems to be in a staredown with the organization. In other words, now is the perfect time for the league’s worst team
Drama Kings: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue upset by distractions
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is tired of the drama surrounding the NBA champions. Asked following Thursday’s practice if the distractions make it more difficult to coach, Lue said, “I hate it.” The Cavaliers have lost
LeBron, slumping Cavs lose to Kings 116-112 in overtime
CLEVELAND (AP) The criticism quieted. The problems persist. LeBron James and the NBA champions are a mess right now. Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime as the Sacramento Kings rallied for 116-112
Kings down LeBron, slumping Cavs 116-112 in overtime
CLEVELAND (AP) Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games
LeBron, Cavs meet to discuss star's postgame rant
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says the team has met with LeBron James and discussed his recent postgame rant. James was critical of Cleveland’s front office following Monday night’s loss in New Orleans. The Pelicans handed
Iowa, minus star Peter Jok, throttles Ohio State 85-72
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Next season, Iowa will have to learn to cope with losing one of the nation’s best players. The Hawkeyes had no problem winning without star Peter Jok on Saturday. Brady Ellingson came off
Ohio State deals Minnesota fourth straight loss 78-72
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trevor Thompson had a career-high 19 points to lead Ohio State over Minnesota on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t let himself be happy and said his teammates shouldn’t be either. “We don’t have time to
Ohio State deals Minnesota third straight loss 78-72
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson each scored 19 points to lift Ohio State over Minnesota 78-72 on Wednesday night. Thompson’s total was a career high, and he also led the Buckeyes with 10 rebounds.
Northwestern wins in Columbus for 1st time since 1977
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scottie Lindsey said the fact that Northwestern won in Columbus for the first time in 40 years on Sunday was not a huge deal to him. What is huge is another important Big Ten
Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving was so open when he caught C.J. Jackson’s inbounds pass, there was only one thing for him to do. “Easy,” he said. “Lay it in.” Loving did just that after he took
TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11
|By Tim Hall| TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11 Welcome back college hoops heads. The sound of the ball bouncing is getting louder and louder as conference action is in full swing. We only have that
Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Off to a disastrous 0-4 start in the Big 10 that included a demoralizing blowout loss to Wisconsin earlier this week, Ohio State sorely needed a performance that would restore some swagger. That finally
