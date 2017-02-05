To listen to 97.1 The Fan or ESPN 1460AM we ask that you provide a zip code so that we may give you the best audio connection possible.
Picture Perfect Signing Day
Meyer signs 20 recruits in what may be his best class ever
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State coach Urban Meyer typically assembles stellar recruiting classes, and analysts say 2017 is one of his finest ever. With minimal drama, the Buckeyes signed 20 players on Wednesday, including five rated 5
Signing Day Interviews
We’ll continue to update this content throughout Signing Day. For now enjoy Land of 10’s Jeremy Birmingham talking about the early enrollees, Tom Luginbill’s comments about Ohio State from an ESPN teleconference, and Bill Kuerlic of Bucknuts.com
Signs of Signing Day: The Early Enrollees
Baron Browning 6’4″, 230 / Linebacker / Kennedale, Texas Baron Browning is an athletic linebacker, who is also an award-winning power lifter and track athlete. He enrolled early at Ohio State despite the fact that he first
A Former Buckeye Looks Forward
Like many former Buckeyes, Adam Griffin watched Ohio State play in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, he was there, at University of Phoenix Stadium, when OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. He, like many Buckeyes, was frustrated by
Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in '17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six
Clemson defeats Ohio State, 31-0
The Buckeyes season came to an end on New Year’s Eve in the desert by the hands of the Clemson Tigers by a final score of 31-0. Clemson will advance to the National Championship Game against Alabama
McMillan Faces Familiar Foe on Path to Cementing His Ohio State Legacy
|By Mike Young| Raekwon McMillan’s days as a Buckeye aren’t quite finished yet, but he’s already experienced a college career any aspiring college football player would dream about. He was a five-star recruit out of Hinesville, Georgia,
Buckeyes in College Football Playoff
|By Brandon Beam| The Buckeyes have found themselves in one of the four coveted College Football Playoff spots. Final Rankings. Alabama Clemson Ohio State Washington Penn State Michigan Ohio State and Clemson will meet outside of the
Barrett Helps Buckeyes Gut Out Victory Despite Erratic Day
|By Mike Young| Ohio State’s passing attack has dealt with constant criticism and bouts of inefficiency since the beginning of October. Those concerns did not go away during Saturday’s thrilling double overtime win over Michigan. Quarterback J.T.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) If only the Devils could replicate this level of play in New Jersey, their playoff aspirations might not seem so bleak. Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Josefson and Seth Helgeson also scored and
Devils begin rigorous road stretch against Jackets
Consistently filling up the net at home has been a hallmark of what’s becoming the best season in Columbus Blue Jackets history. On Saturday night, the Blue Jackets seek their fourth straight home win over the New
PITTSBURGH (AP) Phil Kessel wasn’t even aware he was playing in the 800th game of his career until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward glanced up at the scoreboard at some point on Friday night against Columbus. “I guess
PITTSBURGH (AP) Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets
Cullen could return in expanded role when Pens host Jackets
PITTSBURGH — Sidelined since Jan. 16 due to a foot injury, Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen could rejoin the lineup when his team plays host to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Normally
NEW YORK (AP) After taking a big lead early in the third period, the Columbus Blue Jackets relaxed a little, and it almost cost them a crucial division game. Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a
NEW YORK (AP) Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets led by six goals and held on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Blue Jackets start trying to return to winning ways vs. Rangers
The Columbus Blue Jackets climbed the standings during the first half thanks to a 16-game winning streak, but they’ve been a middling team since it ended, having gone 5-7-0 in their past 12 games while dropping two
Atkinson gets hat trick, wedding cash from late All-Star bid
LOS ANGELES (AP) Cam Atkinson thought he would be spending All-Star weekend in New York City with his fiancee and some Columbus teammates. Instead, the Blue Jackets forward got to show what he can do on the
Jerry Jones to enter Hall as contributor
HOUSTON (AP) Jerry Jones will now have a plaque in Canton to go with the three Super Bowl trophies he owns as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and his $1.2 billion showcase that set a new standard
Tomlinson, Davis, Warner heading to Hall
HOUSTON (AP) The running backs were known simply by their initials: LT and TD. The quarterback served as ringmaster for “The Greatest Show on Turf.” All unstoppable in their own way, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt
Prescott edges Elliott for top rookie
HOUSTON (AP) The Latest on The Associated Press 2016 NFL awards (all times local): 6:20 p.m. Dak Prescott has won a two-man race with Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott to take the 2016 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie
Chargers' Bosa wins top defensive rookie
HOUSTON (AP) The Latest on The Associated Press 2016 NFL awards (all times local): 6:35 p.m. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in a landslide.
Raiders' Mack wins top defensive award
HOUSTON (AP) Oakland’s All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, edging last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, by one vote. Mack drew 18 votes from
Patriots' experience could be telling
HOUSTON (AP) There’s no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. It’s a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and
Vick says he's officially retired
Michael Vick, who rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before he was sent to prison for running a dogfighting operation, tells ESPN he is retiring from playing in the NFL. The 36-year-old Vick, a dynamic dual
Falcons confident C Mack will face Pats
HOUSTON (AP) Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is feeling better about his Pro Bowl center. While Alex Mack was again listed as limited during Friday’s final practice before the Super Bowl, Quinn says that Mack looked better
Tomlinson, Warner among Hall hopefuls
HOUSTON (AP) It seems that one word is commonly used by candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. LaDainian Tomlinson says it. So does Jason Taylor, and Tony Boselli. Throw in the rest of the 18
Titans OL Spain: I was drugged, robbed
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Authorities in Orlando are searching for a woman suspected of drugging and robbing Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain. An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday says Spain told deputies he was robbed
NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
CINCINNATI (AP) Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is trying to prove to the people who will determine his future that he’s making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles. His team, the
Bengals sign kicker Randy Bullock to 2-year deal
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals signed kicker Randy Bullock to a two-year deal on Thursday, giving him an opportunity to compete for the job next season. Bullock filled in for the last three games last season after Mike
Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video
CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is apologizing through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest. The statement says Jones is “deeply embarrassed and remorseful for
Bengals apologize for Pacman Jones' behavior after arrest
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals have apologized for the behavior of cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones that was captured in a video released on Monday. Jones was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the day after the
Case for Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones on hold until next month
CINCINNATI (AP) The court case for Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is on hold until next month. A Hamilton County judge on Friday continued the case to Feb. 10. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) has said he
Steelers keep control of North with another Cincinnati win
CINCINNATI (AP) The defending champions have been eliminated. An AFC North title is now one victory away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on their best regular-season surge in seven years. Chris Boswell tied the club record
Struggling Bengals, Bills have little margin for error
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in what could amount to an elimination game in the AFC wild-card race. The Bills (4-5) and the Bengals (3-5-1) are currently 11th and 13th in the conference
Struggling Bengals set to host Bills
|By Dave Biddle| Have the Cincinnati Bengals been eliminated from playoff contention? No, they could theoretically still make it, but fans of the team should prepare for the first non-playoff season since 2010. The Bengals fell to
Giants heading toward first playoff berth since 2011
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) That four-year playoff drought could soon be nearing an end for the New York Giants. Riding the play of their big-bucks defense and the gutsy play-calling of rookie coach Ben McAdoo , the
Bengals to take on Giants on MNF
|By Dave Biddle| The Cincinnati Bengals will look to go 2-for-2 against New York teams this season when they take on the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (3-4-1) began the year with a 23-22 win
Browns football boss Sashi Brown not attending Senior Bowl
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown will not attend this week’s Senior Bowl following back surgery. A team spokesman said Brown underwent the procedure last week and is not permitted to travel while
Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collins
CLEVELAND (AP) The Browns let several of their top free agents slip away last year. They’ve got their arms wrapped around a new one now. Cleveland is close to finalizing a multi-year contract with talented linebacker Jamie
Browns add 5 defensive assistants to Hue Jackson's staff
CLEVELAND (AP) Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line. Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the
Reasons for Optimism and Objectivity While the Browns and Fans Plunge Deeper into Despair
|By Mike Young| Inherent negativity, combined with a lack of perspective, are the biggest issues surrounding the coverage of the Browns on a weekly basis. I’ve used this space to vent about the team — particularly how
Browns still searching for answers and first win of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Haden is still searching for answers, knowing he and the Cleveland Browns have two chances left to avoid matching the NFL’s record for futility. “Trying to figure out what we could have
Joe Thomas Remains An Iconic Figure Throughout the Team’s Struggles
|By Mike Young| It might be delusional or, at best, misguided, but Browns left tackle Joe Thomas wants to remain in Cleveland. He hasn’t missed a snap in his 10-year career and doesn’t plan on taking one
Infighting Begins as Browns Eye 0-12
|By Mike Young| One of the few positive things you could say about the Browns — at least prior to their Week 11 loss to the Steelers — is their team camaraderie seemed to be pretty good
Rumors Start to Swirl as Browns Eye 0-11
|By Mike Young| Somewhere in the Earth’s liquid outer core, thousands of miles below rock bottom, lies the current, sorry state of the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora wrote about the tension between the ownership, front office
Browns Vow to Win at Least One Game in 2016; Could It Happen Tonight? Probably Not
|By Mike Young| A sudden flood of success hit Cleveland in 2016 thanks to an NBA championship and a World Series title that almost accompanied it. Clearly, the city’s run of sports triumph has yet to rub
Browns Hope to Contain Ezekiel Elliot in His Return to Ohio
|By Mike Young| Armed with the second-worst run defense in the NFL, the Browns will attempt to slow down the NFL’s best rushing offense. Cleveland enters week nine giving up 143.8 yards per game, which only trails
NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Love doesn’t appear bothered by back spasms or trade rumors. And the way the All-Star forward played Saturday, the Cavaliers seem to have no reason to swap him for Carmelo Anthony or anyone
NEW YORK (AP) LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday
Irving sidelined as Cavs, Knicks without starting PGs
NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving is sitting out Cleveland’s game at New York, leaving both the Cavaliers and Knicks without their starting point guards. The Cavaliers said Irving had right quad soreness. DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert
James looking for history when Cavs visit Knicks
NEW YORK — LeBron James is on the verge of becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 28,000 points. The 32-year-old James needs just 12 points to hit that plateau. He will get his first
All-Star Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) Kevin Love doesn’t believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him. Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) February has gotten off to a good start for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers, who lost eight of 15 games in January, started the month with an impressive win over
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) February has gotten off to a good start for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers, who lost eight of 15 games in January, started the month with an impressive win over
CLEVELAND (AP) The calendar turned and the Cleveland Cavaliers looked like the defending NBA champions again. LeBron James scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists and Cleveland, coming off a losing record
CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97 on Wednesday night. Cleveland, which
Cavs hope free agent tryouts will bolster roster
CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue hopes a midseason tryout session will upgrade the team’s roster after the NBA champions posted a losing record in January. The Cavaliers, who finished 7-8 last month, had workouts for
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Trevor Thompson and Ohio State found a Michigan weakness and exploited it. Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Buckeyes overwhelmed the Wolverines around the basket in a 70-66 upset Saturday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Marc Loving scored 17 points, and Ohio State overwhelmed Michigan around the basket in a 70-66 upset victory over the Wolverines on Saturday night. Trevor Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) With Ohio State refusing to fold down the stretch Tuesday night, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon put Melo Trimble back into the game and said, “Take it over.” With No. 17 Maryland holding on to
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Jackson had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Maryland held off Ohio State down the stretch to win 77-71 on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes pulled within one point four times in
No. 17 Maryland puts streak on line at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 17 Maryland travels to Ohio State for a Big Ten game on Tuesday night matching two teams going in opposite directions. Maryland (19-2, 7-1) is tied for the Big Ten lead with Wisconsin
Iowa, minus star Peter Jok, throttles Ohio State 85-72
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Next season, Iowa will have to learn to cope with losing one of the nation’s best players. The Hawkeyes had no problem winning without star Peter Jok on Saturday. Brady Ellingson came off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Trevor Thompson had a career-high 19 points to lead Ohio State over Minnesota on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t let himself be happy and said his teammates shouldn’t be either. “We don’t have time to
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Marc Loving and Trevor Thompson each scored 19 points to lift Ohio State over Minnesota 78-72 on Wednesday night. Thompson’s total was a career high, and he also led the Buckeyes with 10 rebounds.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scottie Lindsey said the fact that Northwestern won in Columbus for the first time in 40 years on Sunday was not a huge deal to him. What is huge is another important Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Scottie Lindsey scored 21 points, Bryant McIntosh had 17 and Northwestern won at Ohio State for the first time since 1977 with a 74-72 comeback victory on Sunday. The Buckeyes cut the lead to