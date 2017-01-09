Coffey, surging Minnesota outlast Ohio State 78-68 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Confidence and poise are suddenly in ample supply at Minnesota. Newcomers to the lineup have provided instant sparks and critical production. The most tangible factor in the turnaround, though, has to be the defense. Amir

Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said he could tell his team, playing for the third time in four days, was running out of gas down the stretch, especially when Philadelphia scored with 17 seconds

Giants hurt by missed opportunities GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Missed opportunities kept Eli Manning and the New York Giants from another postseason victory at Lambeau Field. Squandered scoring chances early; a botched kickoff return in the second half; and a number of

Bell, Brown key Steelers’ rout of Miami PITTSBURGH (AP) Injuries forced Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell to wait three seasons for the chance to run onto the field together in the playoffs. The wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Big Three” to do