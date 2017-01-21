DSC03118 Blue Jackets Discuss Their Recent Play Including the 5-0 loss to Washington that ended their win streak, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-5-0 since they won 16 in a row. They are now in second place in the Metropolitan Division, behind Washington, but
201701192051750603633-p3 Senators beat inconsistent Blue Jackets 2-0 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Blue Jackets, trailing 2-0 with the clock winding down Thursday night, got a full minute of a 5-on-3 power-play chance. But the NHL’s best power-play unit couldn’t capitalize, bouncing one of the
201701192035741083494-p3 LeBron, Irving lead Cavs to 118-103 win over Suns CLEVELAND (AP) Before their first home game following a long trip that ended with a miserable thud at Golden State, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue showed his team video clips to remind them who they are. The message?
201701181541565119308-p3 Pack WR Adams may be game-time decision GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams has missed a second day of practice with an ankle injury, and the receiver may not know until warmups before the NFC championship game on Sunday whether
201701182220804351003-p3 Ohio St. steals 67-66 win from Nebraska on last-second shot LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Marc Loving was so open when he caught C.J. Jackson’s inbounds pass, there was only one thing for him to do. “Easy,” he said. “Lay it in.” Loving did just that after he took
WorldofBonePodcastGPK World of Bone Podcast | Ep. 48 It’s the latest World of Bone Podcast, fueled by Grand Prix Karting! On the latest Podcast, Bone tells you how some baseball writers suck, and why some sports leagues may take off. —Subscribe to the World of Bone on
FanLogoC100M80 TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11 |By Tim Hall|   TIM’S TOP 25 – WEEK 11 Welcome back college hoops heads. The sound of the ball bouncing is getting louder and louder as conference action is in full swing. We only have that

Chargers set to hire Bradley as DC

January 21, 2017
By dondelco
NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Chargers intend to hire former Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator. The Chargers confirmed Saturday that Bradley’s arrival was imminent. The 50-year-old Bradley went 14-48 in nearly four seasons

Jaguars hire McCardell as WRs coach

January 20, 2017
By dondelco
NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Keenan McCardell as receivers coach, adding one of Tom Coughlin’s more popular players to new coach Doug Marrone’s staff. Coughlin, the team’s new executive vice president of football operations,

